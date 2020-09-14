New app to learn te reo Maori - AUT

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 14:05

A free app that teaches how to use te reo MÄori in real life situations is now available for download.

KÅrerorero, has been in development at the Auckland University of Technology for the past two years.

Although it is designed for beginners, the new phone app is also a great tool for those who would like to brush up on their language skills, says HÄmi Kelly, AUT Lecturer and co-creator of the app.

"From the first lesson there are words that you can use immediately," Kelly says.

"It’s so user friendly that anyone can use it, even the kids - which means the whole whÄnau can learn together."

Users of the free app work their way through KÅrerorero’s eight lessons, each based around a different activity one would find in a typical day. Each lesson contains up to 10 parts with a series of interactive exercises.

"It focuses on spoken reo rather than written language. It is cohesive and designed with repetition," Kelly says.

KÅrerorero is a collaborative effort between Te Ara Poutama (AUT’s Faculty of MÄori and Indigenous Development) and the AUT Learning Transformation LAB (altLAB).

Te Ara Poutama lead the creation of the app’s content and provided the cultural support and knowledge while altLAB's Digital Media Team lead the app's design, development, and distribution.

App co-creator Professor Hinematau McNeill says staff and their whÄnau gave a lot of free time engaging in project development, providing voiceovers and photography, and reviewing lessons for user-friendliness.

"The technical expertise and support provided by altLAB also went above and beyond," she says. "It’s a testament to their support for te reo."

KÅrerorero has been extensively tested, going through two cycles of content, functionality and usability testing. The te reo MÄori taught has also been carefully reviewed.

The general public, tertiary institutes and school can use it alongside their curriculum, Professor McNeill says.

"We hope that KÅrerorero will be useful in helping to revitalise the reo in Aotearoa," she says.

"That it is being made available at no cost to the learner accentuates AUT’s commitment to MÄori and te reo."

Courses in te reo MÄori are also offered at AUT’s Te Ara Poutama.

KÅrerorero is available for free download at both the Apple App Store, and Google Play.