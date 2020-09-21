The local app supporting small businesses post-Covid-19 - Vippa

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 10:38

What if there was a social media platform that helped your business connect with locals simply and effectively? One local company is doing just that with the launch of a social media marketing app that connects your business with customers in a sustainable way.

Vippa is a social-powered mobile-marketing platform, a first of its kind in New Zealand. It directly connects businesses with customers - providing a strong and robust network, with no middleman and no margins or commissions taken from business profits.

But Vippa isn’t just an app, it’s a new ecosystem for New Zealanders. Developed and owned by New Zealand locals, Vippa provides business owners with the tools to communicate special offers and loyalty programmes to their customers (both new and existing). It works to help businesses grow a loyal customer base, creating long term stability, sustained customer interactions and on-going profits that go straight to you - the business owner.

The idea is simple; Vippa connects merchants with customers by broadcasting special deals, promoting loyalty stamp programs and using flashdeals on a map to target customers in the area of the listed businesses.

The app uses a QR code which is scanned to collect digital loyalty stamps (e.g. buy five coffees and get sixth free) and receive deal notifications from your favourite businesses.

The company is committed to helping small businesses succeed in these tough times and ensure owners don't have to spend a lot of money to get noticed. It goes beyond what other deal sites and loyalty schemes offer, ensuring businesses have the data and insight to succeed while connecting them with customers better than ever before.

The web-based platform provides businesses with a dashboard where they can set up their customised loyalty stamp program or daily deals. It also works to empower the consumer, by giving app users the ability to ask their favourite business to join Vippa with a simple in-app click.

Vippa is committed to delivering local businesses with affordable and effective communication tools, that deliver an impressive return on investment. To support businesses in a post-Covid-19 world, Vippa is offering new onboard businesses free loyalty membership until 31 December 2021, as well as a free three month VIP subscription that can be activated from the day they sign up, or any time before 31 December 2021.

"Daily deal sites have been around for a while, but the industry has started to favour the customer, offering great deals that end up hurting small business owners with heavily reduced margins," states Danny.

"With Vippa, we wanted to provide a better alternative for small business owners to reach and engage with loyal customers, with future-proof functions that help drive profit, without any hidden costs," says Danny.

Vippa eliminates paper coupons, complicated setup processes and costly counter equipment, streamlining marketing processes into one, easy to use app.

After more than a year in the market, Vippa is about to unveil new features that will encompass all the aspects businesses are wanting in a social media marketing platform.

The new features enhance the social power of consumers in a user-friendly way and have been designed to support local businesses in this current Covid-19 world, connecting businesses with customers committed to supporting local.

A newsfeed has been introduced, encouraging users to comment on any specials or messages from local businesses, share images of their experiences and engage and connect with other interested users in their geographic area. Users can scroll their newsfeed to seek out local businessdeals and specials, or find the latest and greatest café or restaurant in the area, giving your business great exposure amongst locals.

Users can upload content related to their favourite businesses and help showcase everyday highlights with other people in their area. The automated system means users receive relevant content specific to them, eliminating the annoyance of unwanted targeted ads.

App users can also add a new business onto the map to share their experiences. Encouraging consumers to make positive contributions to local businesses in ways other social media platforms don’t do.

Vippa works across numerous industries including food and beverage, fashion and beauty, travel and accommodation. Sign up to Vippa today and start connecting with local customers immediately.