Logitech announces MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 20:14

Today Logitech announced its new MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac Wireless Compact Mice, low-profile mice designed for advanced creators, developers and anyone who seeks performance, portability and comfort anywhere they need to work. The mouse is built to track on virtually any surface, including glass, as you move it with you to varied work spaces around the home or office. Featuring the next-generation MagSpeed wheel, MX Anywhere 3 quietly scrolls up to 1,000 lines per second and auto-shifts between ratchet and hyperfast mode, giving you the highest precision in a compact mouse.

"MX Anywhere 3, the latest addition to the premium MX family of products, is purpose-built for creating, making and doing at the speed of thought so you can master whatever you need," said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech. "Designed to enhance your workflow anytime and anywhere you need to be productive, MX Anywhere 3 is comfortable and fits well for smaller hand sizes."

MX Anywhere 3 connects wirelessly up to 10 metres away and features USB-C quick charging, staying powered for up to 70 days on a full charge, and a one-minute quick charge lasts three hours. Connect up to three devices via Bluetooth® wireless technology or the included Unifying™ USB dongle and switch between them at the tap of a button.

Customise MX Anywhere 3 for your specific workflow, so you can work faster with predefined app-specific profiles. Pair MX Anywhere 3 with MX Keys for the ideal setup so you can truly master everything you need.

Compatibility

MX Anywhere 3 works with Windows®, macOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS and Linux. MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is optimised for macOS, is iPad compatible and includes a USB-C to USB-C charging cable for Mac.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac will be available in New Zealand from 21st of October 2020 for an RRP of $179.90. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 will be available in pale gray, rose and graphite, and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac with be available in pale grey. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.