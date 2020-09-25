A first for NZ company in early detection of Covid-19 - Securely

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 18:00

A device that uses artificial intelligence to pick up the early symptoms of COVID-19 is now being trialed in New Zealand for the very first time.

Horowhenua company SECURELY® has installed HomeGuardian, a patented, world-first fall detection and behavioural analysis device, in private homes in the Horowhenua-Manawatu region.

As well as alerting falls and medical incidents it also detects COVID-19 symptoms allowing early isolation and intervention.

General Manager Mark Smith says the trial is not a clinical trial, but rather a test to see how the product performs within the kiwi digital landscape, and that it meets the current and future needs of our community and health system.

"Home Guardian has been successfully trialed in Australia and is already being installed in aged care facilities with reportedly great results."

The Australian Government provided $141.6 Million that can be used for technology like HomeGuardian and Mark Smith said he’d welcome similar support from our own Government to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and to improve the health outcomes of our seniors in private homes, hospitals and aged care facilities.

Along with HomeGuardian, SECURELY® is working with suppliers from around the world to introduce the best technology health solutions.