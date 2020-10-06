'Urban Rest trusts Raytio's identity verification solution to protect against fraud'

Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 - 09:54

When Urban Rest, Australia’s leading corporate housing supplier, was seeking a seamless online check-in system they turned to New Zealand-based identity verification solution, Raytio.

"We were looking for the best solution to facilitate a fully contactless and remotely managed check-in experience, while minimising the possibility of fraud which is harder to police without an on-site presence", recalls Urban Rest founder and CEO, David Whelan. Raytio collects identity information like passport details and other check-in information from Urban Rest's guests online via mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Raytio then checks the details with authorities such as the government and transportation. Credit card details are also seamlessly captured and stored directly with Urban Rest's payment processor for charging on check-out.

"Raytio provides us with genuine verified customer information and integrates with our back-end systems to make the check-in process fast, automated, and a great experience for our guests", says Mr Whelan. "We send guests an email directly from our reservation system and the verified details are then automatically populated back once the guest has checked in - solving the issue of ensuring the identity of the guest without multiple steps back and forth. As we push to increase the availability of contactless solutions, particularly in light of the current concerns around hygiene, removing one of the key risks around fraud was essential."

Once guests check in, their identity details are stored securely and can be re-used anywhere across Raytio’s growing network of accommodation providers, reducing form filling and friction for everyone. "We're on a mission to deliver the best possible guest check-in experience and to measurably reduce our customers’ fraud exposure", said Raytio Founder, Cameron Beattie.