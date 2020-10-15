.nz Advisory Panel makes its recommendations to InternetNZ

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 11:18

The New Zealand domain name space needs to better reflect New Zealand’s diverse multicultural society and better protect its users’ privacy, a Review Panel appointed by InternetNZ has recommended.

Its final Recommendations Report has been handed to InternetNZ for consideration. It also includes proposals to increase security requirements on domain name sellers.

InternetNZ’s Chief Executive, Jordan Carter welcomes the report and acknowledges the Panel for its contribution to the future of New Zealand’s Internet.

"The .nz Advisory Panel has made a huge contribution to .nz through this review, and we thank them for all of their hard work," says Carter.

"The recommendations reflect the many conversations the Panel has had with New Zealanders about how they use the Internet and .nz domain names. In a post-COVID-19 world we recognise the need to make sure New Zealanders can make the most of their domain names, and operate safely and effectively online."

The .nz Advisory Panel, a diverse group of New Zealanders, was appointed in mid 2019 to review the policies and principles that govern the .nz domain name space.

"We have welcomed the opportunity to hear from people all around New Zealand about what they want from .nz," says Chair of the .nz Advisory Panel, Sue Chetwin.

"The Panel has offered a vision for the future of .nz, that will reflect New Zealand’s diverse multicultural society, keep the domain name space open and accessible, and also enable InternetNZ to respond and adapt to online harms and security threats," says Chetwin.

InternetNZ has published the final recommendations report today. It will be making some in-principle decisions about the recommendations in December and consulting on proposed policy changes in early 2021. This consultation process will be an opportunity for stakeholders to react to the Panel’s recommendations and how InternetNZ is proposing to implement them.

You can read the full report on InternetNZ's website: Re-imagining the future of .nz: Recommendations Report of the .nz Advisory Panel.