'Innovative customer feedback tool launches COVID-19 protection screens'

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 09:28

There is no need to stop giving feedback to organisations on shared devices during the pandemic thanks to the use of new antiviral and antimicrobial screens, scientifically proven to protect against COVID-19-.

HappyOrNot®, a global leader in customer and employee feedback measurement, which provides actionable insights to help organisations improve their products and services, has recently rolled out its COVID-19 protective screens in New Zealand and Australia.

HappyOrNot’s Australasian distributor, Push My Button is headed up by Auckland-based Derek Lamb and Steve Foster, who say this new technology will enable businesses to continue to gather important feedback during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now, more than ever, organisations need to do all they can to keep their customers and employees happy. By using HappyOrNot’s intuitive and interactive feedback devices with antiviral and antimicrobial screens, organisations can continue to take steps towards making improvements and positive change," says Push My Button co-founder Derek Lamb.

HappyOrNot’s innovative devices, the HappyOrNot Smiley Terminal™ and Smiley Touch™, are used in retail and hospitality venues, aged care and healthcare facilities as well as the transportation industry and are increasingly being implemented by local councils across New Zealand and Australia.

Anonymous feedback is gathered by customers and employees who simply press one of the four smiley faces on the HappyOrNot devices or online using HappyOrNot’s Smiley Digital solutions to respond to tailored questions or surveys.

The feedback devices are used in 135 countries and over 1 billion pieces of feedback have been recorded globally since HappyOrNot was founded in 2009 in Finland.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, HappyOrNot partnered with Australian ASX-listed company Nanoveu, the developers of Nanoshield technology, which eliminates 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses on digital devices.

HappyOrNot’s feedback devices have been coated with the Nanoshield antimicrobial screen protector film. The film is made from electrically charged copper ions that attach to viruses and bacteria and reacts with molecules produced by bacteria to form a chemical substance called Reactive Oxygen Species. This substance damages the proteins and nucleic acids in viruses and bacteria providing an antibacterial and antiviral effect.

- Nanoshield’s antimicrobial films and phone accessories are self-disinfecting and continuously cleanse surfaces to keep them virus and bacteria free, based on certified lab test Japanese standard JIS Z 2801 and ISO 21702 GLP Reports.

"We’re delighted to bring the Nanoshield technology to New Zealand and Australia HappyOrNot customers at this crucial time. The screens are being used worldwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and they will be important in the future too," says Steve Foster, who became the Australasia reseller of HappyOrNot in 2014 after experiencing the HappyOrNot feedback terminals at Heathrow Airport.

HappyOrNot devices gather feedback in real-time, on site or online. The devices are linked to an online dashboard with comprehensive analytics enabling organisations to see immediate feedback and customer experience (CX) insights.

"Customers benefit from an enhanced, improved service or product, and organisations attract and retain customers and foster a good reputation," says Steve.

The feedback has also enabled multi-site organisations to compare performance across sites and target corrective measures at specific sites, improving consistency across the board.

In recent times, Push My Button has seen an increase in the number of organisations wanting to measure employee experience, which in turn improves customer experience.

People-first organisations that value employee feedback and seek more efficient ways to report in real-time on employee experience; measuring engagement, change and employee experience are integrating HappyOrNot to their operations.

Derek says; "organisations that use HappyOrNot to measure staff satisfaction can develop better work environments, and employees enjoy improvements resulting from their anonymous feedback".

HappyOrNot is a subscription service, charged per device, to add ongoing value to your business in a cost-effective way. To find out about the best pricing option for your business requirements, contact the NZ-based Push My Button team.

"HappyOrNot is focused on making people happier, one smiley at a time," adds Derek.

For more information visit: www.pushmybutton.co.nz