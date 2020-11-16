Technology helps honour veterans - Porirua City Council

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 14:24

Telling the stories of some of the veterans at rest in Porirua Cemetery has become a lot easier.

Last month the Council completed the installation of 16 QRS codes on distinctive red posts in the cemetery, off Kenepuru Dr. Visitors can scan the codes with their smartphone and it takes the user to the Council cemeteries website, where they can read a little more about the person buried in that gravesite.

From the Council website there is also the option to go to the Porirua War Stories website, run by historian Allan Dodson, which has more comprehensive profiles on each of the veterans.

Out of practicality, some of the QR codes were glued onto the concrete surrounds of the graves.

Cemeteries Manager Daniel Chrisp says the QR codes were placed just in time for the recent Cemeteries Week, during which Mr Dodson gave guided walks of Porirua Cemetery.

"Allan’s done such an amazing job of compiling these histories of some of those veterans, these QR codes are a testament to his effort," Mr Chrisp says.

"We wanted this to be a great addition to what is a beautiful green space, telling some of the stories of the people who added to the heritage of our city. It’s been a team effort in Council to get this project completed and I’m proud of what we’ve added to Porirua Cemetery."

Mr Chrisp hopes that, in time, more QR codes can added into Porirua Cemetery to include pioneers and settlers. There are already informative signs near some notable graves at the historic PÄuatahanui Burial Grounds.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says acknowledging some of the military personnel who served overseas with QR codes was fitting.

"It’s important to know these stories and to reflect on our past like this," she says.

Mr Dodson says he will continue his work on the Porirua War Stories website.

"It’s satisfying to do, but the work is never done!"