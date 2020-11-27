Enco X true wireless noise cancelling earphones - OPPO

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 11:31

Media release

27 November 2020

Acoustics that inspire: OPPO announces Enco X Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones

Auckland, New Zealand - OPPO today unveiled its latest flagship earphones, OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones. The premium earphones were co-created in OPPO’s first-ever partnership with premium Danish speaker manufacturer Dynaudio to produce acoustics that truly inspire.

The OPPO Enco X earphones mark a new standard for noise cancellation technology. Featuring four tailored noise cancellation settings for an all-new, top-quality TWS earphone experience, the earphones are the fruit of OPPO’s decade-long experience in acoustics combined with Dynaudio’s technical expertise.

At the same time, OPPO has created a new DBEE (Dynamic Bass Enhanced Engine) 3.0 Acoustic System with new materials, a new structure and new technology. OPPO innovatively adopts a coaxial dual-driver design typically found in high-end audio devices. In the front, a magnetic balanced membrane driver handles high frequencies and in the back a triple-layer composite dynamic drive handles middle and low frequencies. With these dual speakers positioned on parallel axes, it ensures natural and high-def audio output.

Morgan Halim, Managing Director of OPPO New Zealand says this is part of the goal to expand OPPO’s premium offerings in New Zealand.

"As we start to widen our ecosystem of premium technology available in New Zealand, we couldn’t be more thrilled to offer a truly ultimate Hi-Fi audio experience with the OPPO Enco X," said Halim.

"After relentless research, testing and testing, these earphones go above and beyond to provide high-quality audio. The combination of our in-house experts and the team at Dynaudio resulted in the perfection of the finest details of sound as they focused on leveraging aspects often overlooked with other earphones in the market."

With the LHDCTM high-bit-rate wireless transmission, there's more speed, more data and more bandwidth-meaning that the OPPO Enco X earphones retain more audio details while delivering rich, high-definition, and high-quality audio. OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones are equipped with a high-end, dual-core digital Bluetooth noise cancellation chip, and supports hybrid ANC active noise cancellation, with maximum noise reduction depth reaching 35 dB. Four noise cancellation settings are available: max noise cancellation, noise cancellation, noise cancellation off and Transparency Mode. Each mode is optimized for a different environment so users can choose max noise cancellation for noisy commutes and can quickly switch noise cancellation to soften noise when in the office or a cafe. Users can also select the new one-tap Transparency Mode to hear the outside world without taking off the earphones and the triple-mic noise reduction algorithm substantially reduces noises during phone calls.

Users can stream up to 25 hours on a single charge and wireless charging is available. The Enco X is compatible with a wide array of Bluetooth devices and compliments the amazing audio quality of Dolby Atmos on selected OPPO smartphones. The OPPO Enco X True Wireless Earphones, priced at $349, will be available in black online at https://www.oppo.com/nz/ from 27 November.