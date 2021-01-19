LeadsRx product 'enables transparency'

Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 - 09:04

LeadsRx, a marketing analytics company, announced the availability of LeadsRx Ecosystem Attribution™ - the first comprehensive platform that maps the customer journey and performs attribution analysis across the websites of network owners and their trusted partners promoting and selling products and services within an industry ecosystem.

Marketing ecosystems are composed of network owners and their partners. In this model, partners sell and promote a product or service, while network owners perform collaborative marketing and are paid a fee to do so by the partner. This is a cooperative relationship, but a single network owner often performs marketing for multiple, even hundreds or thousands, of partners. An ecosystem is formed when multiple competing networks strive to earn the business of partners. Examples of network owners include companies like Zillow, Auto Trader, NZI, and Domino's Pizza, and they function within an ecosystem for real estate, vehicle sales, dentists, insurance brokers and agents, and franchises.

LeadsRx Ecosystem Attribution, with its innovative distributed attribution pixel technology, allows a network owner to electronically share first-party consumer behavior data in real-time with its trusted partners through an authenticated backbone. When combined with the partner's own first-party data, this results in a complete and accurate picture of the collaborative customer journey leading to shared insights and transparent accountability.

"Online marketplaces, directories, and franchised operations all struggle to show the real value they provide to their partners," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "This is a billion-dollar problem for these collaborative marketers who otherwise can only communicate self-reported stats that may not be believed by their partners; by using the LeadsRx distributed attribution pixel, network owners can demonstrate their value in a transparent and trusted way, while also levelling the competitive landscape among network owners and other advertising channels."

Until now, these network marketplaces and their partners have lacked the unbiased analytics and multi-channel data sharing capabilities that LeadsRx Ecosystem Attribution provides. Their current advertising and marketing tech-tools lack the ability to shed light and measure the performance of complex collaborative marketing relationships or provide the performance transparency an entire ecosystem requires.

The Problem with Attribution Across Networks

Currently, owners of a network diligently promote and advertise products and services provided by trusted partners, but they are unable to prove that their efforts are paying off with sales conversions. With network owners on one end and selling partners on the other, capturing an accurate customer journey and attribution analysis across this ecosystem requires collaboration and cooperation among the players.

"When ecosystem players use shared technology like LeadsRx Ecosystem Attribution, network owners can electronically add to the chain of events on a consumer's path to purchase," stated Brown. "This provides much-needed transparency and accountability to spark marketing performance and well-spent budgets."

LeadsRx Ecosystem Attribution makes collaborative marketing and data sharing across marketplaces between network owners and partners possible with new distributed pixel technology. For more information about LeadsRx Ecosystem Attribution, read more about the problem network owners are facing..