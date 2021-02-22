New Maori cultural app Te Kupenga launched today

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 14:17

A new MÄori cultural app launched today called Te Kupenga is being described as an exciting step forward for Hawke’s Bay’s five councils.

Te Kupenga is the result of collaboration between the MÄori specialist teams in the councils, and the information will improve understanding of Te Reo MÄori and Tikanga, as well as local knowledge about Treaty settlement entities and tangata whenua of Te Matau a MÄui.

The name Te Kupenga comes from Te Kupenga a Te Huki, a celebrated ancestor of NgÄti Kahungunu, whose greatest achievement was to create unity through networking.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chief executive James Palmer says Te Kupenga will be a valuable cultural tool for council staff and elected representatives across Te Matau a MÄui, the Hawke’s Bay region.

"The aim of the app is to help staff and councillors be more responsive and proactive in regard to Treaty principles across our business. We want to support our staff to have absolute comfort and confidence in their engagement with tangata whenua," says Mr Palmer.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, chief executive Monique Davidson, says this tool is an exciting step forward in their commitment to building cultural capability, understanding, appreciation, respect and confidence in te reo, me Åna tikanga MÄori.

"It’s the start of something big for us in local government, as we commit our people to embracing and celebrating our national and local taonga with our actions and words. Mauri ora!"

Wairoa District Council is pleased to have contributed to the development of Te Kupenga. Acting chief executive Kitea Tipuna says the council is a partner organisation in the Te Wairoa ReoRua strategy which aims to make Wairoa a bilingual community by 2040 and the council’s Te Reo MÄori policy is another way to demonstrate leadership in seeing Te Reo MÄori flourish in the Wairoa community.

"This new app is another tool Wairoa District Council is able to use to support our staff and also support the wider region in seeing our reo thrive," he says.

Hastings chief executive To'osavili Nigel Bickle says the Te Kupenga app will support the actions Hastings District Council currently takes to support staff to use te reo every day and gain a deeper understanding of MÄori customs and traditions.

"It will also support the Heretaunga Ararau Te Reo MÄori Policy and Action Plan we launched last year, which aims to raise cultural awareness and promote the use of te reo not only within our organisation but also throughout our wider community," he says.

Napier City Council Chief Executive Dr Steph Rotorangi also welcomes Te Kupenga.

"This is an important step for us, it will increase understanding and awareness, and help with the existing relationships we have with mana whenua," she says.