Little Ones launch 'NZs first' digital employee for baby sleep and nutrition

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 11:19

Over 160,000 families around the world rely on Little Ones’ expertly crafted programmes to achieve better sleep and nutrition for their children. Parents access their program information, and a pay-walled community called, "The Village" where they chat with other parents and a fully remote, trained team of sleep consultants.

Built on the Ambit platform, Little Ones’ new Digital Employee, Lee, provides consultative care and support in automated chat through Little Ones’ authenticated platform experience. Parents in need of support can talk to Lee at any time. The result is instant, highly relevant, and personalised advice for parents and their little ones at any time of the day or night.

With numerous sleep programs on the market, Little Ones co-founders Amanda Sneddon and Nicky Barker are pioneers within their industry, reinvesting profits into continuous improvement of the program experience for their customers as an app, and now their Digital Sleep Consultant Lee on desktop.

"We constantly ask our customers what they need and want, and created the app for our customers to use because it is so much more convenient for them.

With the influx of more and more customers, it got to a point where we couldn’t afford to make sales without placing too much pressure onto our consultants, so Lee is really important to help us support our customers as we scale, when the consultants can’t be available because they’re sleeping or to busy," says Amanda.

The unique element to Little Ones’ conversations is that the customer’s program data is sent upfront to Lee. This results in a more personalised conversation right from the start, as the bot already knows who the customer is, the names of their children and specific details that apply to the context of the conversation, such as their ages, and the programs they are using.

"Little Ones solve a very real problem. With up to four kids per family, hundreds of topics around sleep and nutrition care, these are complex and personalised conversations" says Tim Warren, Ambit’s founder and CEO, "Ambit is proud to support the next step in their business and I cannot wait for Lee’s launch on the mobile app version as well".

"I’m glad it’s been soft launched inside the desktop version, with rigorous testing passed first," remarks Nicky. Launching Lee within the app will naturally be the next step to accommodate their customers.

"If we think about the age group that our customers fall into," Amanda says, "They are not strangers to this type of technology. It’s second nature to them, and they’re already comfortable with engaging with a bot."

Little Ones agree their measurement of success will be their ability to continue to grow the business while saving on expenditure, and generating additional revenue while improving the customer experience.

"We’re looking forward to our parents feeling satisfied that they get the answers that will help them with what they’re faced with at that hour of the morning." concludes Nicky.