Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 12:50

MyCoolClass, an international teacher-owned cooperative technology platform, announced today a crowdfunding campaign to support the launch of its Learning Management System designed to reduce inequalities in virtual education. More than 900 teachers from 55 countries have pre-registered for the cooperative, created to connect learners with freelance teachers around the world across a variety of languages and subjects.

MyCoolClass cooperative members will serve as co-owners with a financial and equal voting stake in the new venture. The digital freelance platform is designed to address problems online teachers face, including low pay, unfair policies, and workplace discrimination. Freelance teachers themselves, MyCoolClass founders John Hayes and Scott Anderson hope to inspire educators to come together and take control of their workplace. Before launching the Learning Management System this summer, MyCoolClass will onboard and train more than 1,000 freelance educators in April and May.

"Online education platforms serving freelance teaching professionals today use discriminatory hiring practices, including paying teachers differently according to where they live or what passport they have," said John Hayes, Co-founder of MyCoolClass. "This means a teacher in South Africa or Vietnam can be paid significantly less than a teacher in the US, even though they teach the same courses and have the same qualifications and teaching experience. We built MyCoolClass to give educators the tools they need to take control of their workplace and remove inequalities like these."

MyCoolClass freelance platform specifications include:

Teachers create your own lessons or courses in any subject, control your schedule and booking, and set your own teaching fees.

User-friendly management and student-engagement tools include video chat, screen sharing, file management, and whiteboarding.

Available in 10 languages at launch, with more added soon

Paid time off: Teachers will accumulate up to seven days annually of paid sick or personal leave

Collaboration tools: Start or join a Creation Team to work with other teachers, develop course materials, and earn royalties when your course is sold.

Give back through the free tutoring program for economically disadvantaged students.

"As an English teacher based in Istanbul, I have always wanted to be part of a community that takes out the middleman, so I'm excited to see how MyCoolClass transforms education," said Hailey Kay, an American ex-pat and freelance English teacher. "A platform that doesn't exploit its teachers? Sign me up!"