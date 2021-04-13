Jacobs and SCCANZ on digital city transformation

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 08:23

Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand (SCCANZ) announced today that leading professional services company Jacobs had joined the peak body to support action and investment in digital solutions that advance sustainability outcomes in our cities, towns and communities.

The Smart Cities Council is the world’s largest network of smart cities practitioners and policy makers, and with Jacobs now a member company, "the Council has a new partner that can bring deep knowledge and experience in shaping the most sustainable cities through smarter solutions", said Adam Beck, SCCANZ’s Executive Director.

"Jacobs has a long history of solving complex challenges for our clients. The digital transformation is enabling us to shape the next generation of smart, innovative solutions for our cities," said Jacobs Regional Solutions Director Digital Solutions, Asia Pacific, Paul Francis. "We’re pleased to be joining the Smart Cities Council and are ready to lend our support in advocating and shaping smarter and more connected, sustainable cities."

Jacobs shares the Smart Cities Council's vision of cities that are liveable, workable, and sustainable. As a global leading advisor to the built and natural environment, Jacobs impact here in the Australia New Zealand region is one that continues to grow and will be fundamental in our pursuit for more sustainable growth in the coming decades.

"The Smart Cities Council is working with governments around the world to help them accelerate their sustainability goals by embracing citizen-centred smart technology, data, and intelligent design. But our cities, towns and communities are diverse and under much stress," said Beck.

"That's why we are so excited to have Jacobs experience part of our efforts to position Australia New Zealand as the global leader in smart and connected communities. The Jacobs team brings the inspiration, curiosity and innovation to deliver real value to people, planet and prosperity."

