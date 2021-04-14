Waikato University selects Arista Networks for Waikato University networking build

Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 - 11:03

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) announced that it has been selected to deploy a new networking environment for the University of Waikato (UoW) at their Hamilton and Tauranga campuses. The network will comprise the University’s complete network infrastructure for their datacentre, campus and wireless environments, supporting over 12,000 students and 1,600 staff.

The University of Waikato was founded in 1964 and is one of New Zealand’s top five universities. With its main campus in Hamilton, and a second campus at Tauranga, UoW offers qualifications in a wide range of subjects across 12 schools and faculties. In 1989 (with a little help from NASA) University of Waikato connected New Zealand to the

Internet before going on to become the first University in New Zealand to have cyber-graduates, offering teaching degrees online.

Network high performance, ease of use and automation were critical decision criteria for the University in the selection of Arista Networks.

Arista’s Extensible Operating System (EOSTM) and CloudVision®, a network-wide workload orchestration and work flow automation system, will provide management to automate all networks tasks across all wired and wireless infrastructure.

The University’s network is comprised of Arista 7050X Series purpose built data centre switches, Arista 720X Series Cognitive Campus POE

Leaf Switches and Arista C230 Wifi 6 Access Points. BEarena, one of New Zealand’s leading IT enterprise and cloud focused channel partners, will also provide additional design, implementation and deployment services for the network over the next several quarters as the deployment is completed.

"We are very pleased to be working with Arista as we deploy the University’s next generation network environment," said Eion Hall, Chief Information Officer, University of Waikato. "As one of New Zealand’s premier centres of higher education, it is critical that we are providing our students and educators with a world class information technology environment to accomplish our mission of delivering the best possible learning enjoinment for New Zealand’s next generation of leaders."

Garry Turner, Arista Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand said, "University of Waikato is at the forefront of what is possible in the design and roll out of their new network environment in an educational setting - leveraging the best of Arista’s high performance, and ease of management to support thousands of students and educators. As the pioneers of the internet in New Zealand, we are very proud of our role in helping the University of Waikato lead in the next generation of high performance networking in the country."