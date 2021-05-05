Samsung debuts latest smart appliance range for a smart home experience

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 13:21

Samsung Electronics New Zealand has announced the launch of a new full smart laundry line-up and an innovative refrigerator for the ultimate smart home experience.

Headlining the new laundry range is the WW9800T washing machine in a brand new, sleek design equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features that customise the laundry process to achieve the same powerful wash with less time, energy and effort, as well as Samsung’s BubbleWash and QuickDrive™ technology.

"Samsung wants to make doing laundry easier and more effective by getting our washers to do the thinking, so you don't have to. As well as making our laundry line-up smarter, we’ve also focused on improving the design of our appliances to ensure they look as good as the rooms they’re going into," said Jens Anders, Samsung New Zealand Director of Consumer Electronics.

"Moreover, we’re providing greater energy efficiency without compromising on performance. Our BubbleWash technology reduces energy consumption by delivering powerful, yet gentle stain removal, even at low temperatures. This reduces the environmental impact of laundry cycles while helping customers to save on their electricity bills."

Save Energy, Time, and Effort With a Customised Laundry Process

The new WW9800T washer brings together Samsung’s most powerful technologies enabling users to wash clothes effectively with less energy, time and effort.

"Consumers are always looking for time-saving lifestyle solutions, and our QuickDrive™ technology delivers that by reducing wash times," said Anders. "Users can also free up more time during their daily routines as the washer learns their habits, displaying the most frequently run cycles or recommending the best wash cycles depending on clothing material and load weight."

Samsung’s revolutionary QuickDrive™ technology allows the WW9800T to cut washing time by up to 50%, and energy usage by 20%1 without compromising on performance. Samsung’s unique Q-Drum™ technology utilises a main drum and a backplate that rotate independently to ensure clothes move dynamically, while protecting the colours and fabrics of clothes, and the Super Speed cycle washes 5KG in just 39 minutes.

The new washers also come with Samsung’s Bubble Wash technology so Kiwis can wash efficiently using the power of bubbles. With Bubble Wash technology, detergent is dissolved and mixed with air and water to create bubbles that quickly penetrate fabrics to tease out even the toughest stains.

Adding to Samsung’s reliable performance is artificial intelligence, which learns users’ behavioural patterns to recommend cycles and offer a truly personalised laundry experience. Wash clothes efficiently with powerful AI Control that personalises washing by remembering user cycle preferences to suggest cycles and displays timely information like the cycle status to keep users updated.

"Our capabilities in Artificial Intelligence and IoT enable our washing machines to clean clothes thoroughly using the right amount of detergent, water and time through intelligent, automated features such as AI Control. Users can also control their washers remotely and receive advice on running the best cycles via the SmartThings App on their smartphones," said Anders.

The revolutionary AI Control allows for a sleeker design finish, removing the traditional buttons and finishes normally cluttering a laundry interface for a minimalist design to complement any laundry space. AI Control eliminates the need for users to scroll through cycles to find the right one, or to input their individualised settings each time. The AI Wash feature uses sensors to detect the laundry load’s weight and soilage, to determine the optimal amount of water and detergent to dispense.

The user convenience extends to the drying process with Auto Cycle Link, which pairs compatible washers and dryers directly to automatically set the best dryer cycle for each load.

All of the appliances in Samsung’s new laundry line-up are compatible with SmartThings, offering users control over laundry settings from their smartphone and features like Laundry Planner and Laundry Recipe to customise laundry routines.

Designed for Kiwi Kitchens

In 2021, Samsung is also introducing a revolutionary refrigerator offering. Built specifically for the Kiwi kitchen, the new French door fridge has entertaining covered. Kiwis can now enjoy convenient access to deliciously cool drinks and a choice of ice, while enhancing their kitchen interior.

The Samsung RF7000 French door refrigerator’s unique Beverage Center is a cutting-edge design featuring a timelessly minimalist exterior, with strikingly beautiful flat doors and no external water dispenser. With the dispenser placed inside the door, the design is simple and sleek accentuated by recessed handles. Also hidden inside is a single, sleek LED display that makes it easy to access all of the controls - without being obtrusive.

The Beverage Center provides instant access to cold and flavoured water, with an Autofill Pitcher and Water Dispenser. It also has a Dual Auto Ice Maker that makes both Cubed Ice and Ice Bites™, ensuring ice for any occasion.

The new RF7000 French door refrigerator ensures all food is properly cooled no matter where it’s placed. An All Around Cooling system chills each compartment evenly from corner to corner, continually checking the temperature and circulating cool air via strategically placed vents. It quickly restores the ideal conditions each time the door is opened - meaning every shelf is always perfectly cooled, and perfectly fresh. The Power Cool blows intensely cold air into the fridge to quickly cool groceries or favourite drinks, while the Power Freeze delivers a fast blast of cold air into the freezer - perfect for firming up ice cream or making ice in a hurry.

"After a year that saw a lot more time spent at home, our entertainment needs also saw a shift and Samsung create products that reflect what New Zealanders want in their kitchens. This is the perfect fridge for the entertainer without compromising on design. The sleek finish and French door enhance any kitchen," said Anders.