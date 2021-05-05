Body-cameras essential for protection of frontline police - Sensible Sentencing Trust

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 18:27

The Sensible Sentencing Trust is calling on the government to introduce body cameras for all frontline police officers.

"With more and more officers being attacked and constant online cell-phone footage of alleged violent arrests with little or no context - body cameras is a no-brainer," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"We now live in an environment that is hugely influenced by over-seas crusades against police and many people are now attempting to have social media act as a judge, jury, and executioner."

"The most recent footage to emerge from Christchurch shows an officer allegedly using unnecessary force during an arrest - which has been responded to by Police stating, these types of clips ‘were shared without context and often did not tell the full story.' "

"We cannot continue to allow officers to be judged in situations where there is little or no context given to the decisions they are making."

"This continued judgement of our police force only sets to erode their morale and confidence in dangerous and emergency situations."

"The use of body cams will create a massive disincentive for individuals to lash out and attack police, as well as provide much-needed evidence in the event of accusations of police misconduct," says Mr Ball.

"Our corrections officers have them and it’s time for their use to be expanded to our police force."