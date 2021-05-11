Once again: Why police need body cams - Sensible Sentencing Trust

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 14:24

Sensible Sentencing Trust is once again calling for the government to introduce bodycams for all frontline officers with yet another short clip of an arrest bringing accusations of police brutality.

"The trial by social media has begun again with shortened cell-phone footage of a police officer making an arrest and the claim of ‘excessive force’ is being spread around and reported on," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"This time the arrest was in Taupo with the family saying they were ‘disgusted’ and ‘outraged’ with the officer’s behaviour."

"It is clear the officers are dealing with an offender who is resisting, and the clip being circulated has been shortened and there is no context able to be given to the situation."

"Bodycams would solve this issue."

"Our police officers cannot continue to have their confidence and morale eroded by out-of-context clips circulating social media and undermining their decision making," says Mr Ball.

"Bodycams would give peace of mind to the officers by allowing full context for any action they make, but it will also allow for evidence to be provided for certain offences, as well as providing any evidence for accusations of brutality or excessive force on the behalf of officers."