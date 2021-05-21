Artificial intelligence vs humans, the customer experience debate - NZME / AMBIT

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 14:16

As a growing number of businesses venture into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support their customer engagement ambitions, so grows the debate - can machine learning deliver better personalised content than a team of curators or marketers, can a chatbot provide a better customer experience than a real bod?

As part of NZ TechWeek2021, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Ambit have joined forces to put these questions to rest.

They’re bringing together some of New Zealand’s most experienced, and opinionated thought leaders to share their experiences in the form of a debate on the topic: "AI delivers better experiences for customers than humans do."

"AI is one of the leading trends in technology and continues to grow in popularity for businesses. For many companies it is now an essential tool to provide hyper-personalised, and engaging customer experiences," said Ambit Co-Founder Tim Warren.

Still the question remains whether AI or humans deliver a better customer experience, what the ethical boundaries are, and how to augment the best of both worlds.

"We are constantly striving to deliver the best experiences to our audiences and customers, which requires a real focus on human-centred design balanced with significant machine learning capabilities to predict and refine customer journeys. As we grow our digital products, these debates are front and centre for us. It’s a great conversation to have," said NZME Chief Digital Officer Laura Maxwell

It’s a debate that NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie will facilitate next Wednesday (26th May) at NZME’s Auckland iHeartRadio lounge, as the teams of thought leaders share their experiences and knowledge on AI and human behaviour.

Taking part on the two panels are ACT Party Leader, David Seymour, NZME Head of Digital Product, Sarah Pritchett; Squirrel Chief Executive John Bolton, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems at the Auckland University of Technology, Lena Waizenegger; Simplicity Founder, Sam Stubbs; and Social and Political Commentator, Nuwanthie Samakone. The debate will be judged by Miriyana Alexander, Head of NZ Herald Premium; Nick Houldsworth from Xero and Melisa Shore from Ambit.

Tickets are available here Eventbrite for what organisers promise will be an entertaining, insightful, and thought-provoking evening, complete with food, drinks, and networking.