HMD Global introduces the new Nokia G20 smartphone in New Zealand

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 10:32

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has today unveiled its latest smartphone - the first to launch in New Zealand within the newly named G-series. In a first for Kiwi consumers, the manufacturer is offering a remarkable and industry-leading three year warranty. The Nokia G20 is designed to help Kiwis power their busy lives for years to come.

The quality and craftsmanship behind the device, combined with the continued security and software support, allows for the longest manufacturer’s warranty available for a smartphone in New Zealand.

In addition to the longer warranty period, the Nokia G20 also features the brand’s first-ever offer of up to three-days battery life2.

Delivering the quality and security Nokia phones are known and trusted for, the Nokia G20 sets the standard for an affordable smartphone. [1: Counterpoint 2020 report2The 3-day battery testing was conducted using a real-life usage test by HMD Global. The test included active usage of a device for 5 hours per day with a new battery. Usage included e.g. gaming, video streaming, calling, sending SMS, browsing and using apps (such as social media, news, navigation and music). The test was conducted with normal device settings in a lit indoor environment. The device was left on standby overnight.-As of 9 April 2021]

Better still, Nokia G20 offers a clean, easy-to-use and customisable pure Android experience that’s free from bloatware and third-party apps. It comes with Android 11TM , plus a guarantee of 2 years of Android upgrades - meaning Nokia users will be among the first to experience the latest features from Google, with the Nokia G20 set to receive both AndroidTM 12 and AndroidTM 13.

Stephen Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, HMD Global said: "You can always trust a Nokia phone to deliver a secure experience and go the distance thanks to our unique Android promise and famous battery life. We take pride in looking after our customers for longer by creating phones that you can keep for longer thanks to the durability of our devices inside and out. What we have achieved with the Nokia G20 is a reliable mobile phone with a whopping three-day battery life meaning you don’t need to be chained to a charging cord."

James Robinson, ANZ Country Manager, HMD Global said: "When you choose a new smartphone, you should have the assurance that you will be able to keep it for a long time, and that’s why Nokia phones are built to last. But we’ve gone a step further with the Nokia G20 and for the first time, we’re offering a three year warranty to Kiwis in addition to our leading security and Android update promises. We want New Zealanders to love, trust and keep their phones for longer, even at this affordable price point."

Love the possibilities

The Nokia G20 is a hard worker for its attractive price point. With a 5050mAh battery, it powers through up to three days on a single charge2. Aided by power-efficient AI technology which prioritises power for the apps that are used the most. For extra convenience it also features USB-C charging.

You won’t miss a thing with the Nokia G20’s impressive 6.5" teardrop display, perfectly designed for watching your favourite shows. The 48MP quad camera includes an ultra-wide and macro lens that captures the bigger picture or those close-up details, plus you have Night and Portrait modes at your fingertips. With immersive OZO Audio with surround sound recording, you can also capture and relive your memorable moments in all their glory.

A phone you can trust

Safety, security and longevity is what Nokia phones are known for, and the Nokia G20 is no exception. It proudly supports three years of monthly security updates to help keep your data as secure as possible plus, with phone activation and performance data stored in Finland and protected by European laws, Nokia users have extra peace of mind when it comes to data privacy and security.

Unlock the Nokia G20 on your terms - choose between the side fingerprint sensor or face unlock to access what you need, when you need it.

Built well so you can keep it for longer

Staying true to its Nordic heritage, the design of the Nokia G20 is inspired by the shifting colour hues of the Night sky in Finland, and comes alive in a stunning iridescent Night colourway. In addition to its sophisticated design, the device is built to last with a body tough enough to withstand everyday knocks and rigorously tested to meet the built-to-last quality Nokia phones are known for. [2: Counterpoint 2020 report]

For extra protection and to give additional life to the Nokia G20, it comes with a bonus clear case cover and a pre-applied screen protector.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia G20 in Night (4 GB/64 GB variant) will be on sale for $279 RRP, and available from Tuesday 1st June from Spark, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and PB Tech.