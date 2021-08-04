Telecomms industry supports CommComm ensuring consumers informed about technology

Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 - 11:34

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) looks forward to engaging with the Commerce Commission on proposed new marketing principles to ensure consumers have the information they need as New Zealand upgrades its telecommunications networks and services away from copper-based to newer forms of technology such as fibre and wireless.

The TCF support initiatives that ensure consumers are well informed of the different technology options available that best suits their needs, and that they understand their rights to access telecommunications services.

TCF Communications Director Andrew Pirie said "the TCF has a proven track record in developing and implementing codes for the telecommunications sector, so it welcomes the Commerce Commission’s preference for the TCF to develop an industry code on marketing conduct in relation to technology transition."

"Although the Commerce Commission already has a Copper Withdrawal Code in place that applies to Chorus, this technology transition has many moving parts and involves dozens of retail providers who offer telecommunications services to New Zealand homes and businesses. There is merit in ensuring consumers have access to the information they need to make informed choices and that all these retailers are competing on a level playing field."