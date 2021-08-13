mPloy hiring app announces it is making its services free

Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 11:08

mPloy announced today that it will be making it free for employers to list job ads on their hiring app. Every employer who signs up will get free credits to list their job vacancies and will be able to shortlist and contact their preferred candidates without charge, all from within the app. Previously it had been $79.99 to list a job ad, but the fees are now waived.

Director Andrew Petrie said "We’ve seen businesses around New Zealand struggling to find staff in recent times and we want to do our bit to help out in their time of need. Businesses are reducing their operating hours and even closing their doors due to the lack of staff. We believe mPloy can help revolutionize the recruitment industry and create a frictionless way to hire and be hired, getting people into jobs, and getting businesses back to normal."

Co-CEO Johnny Haggart says "Our vision is for mPloy to become the new way of hiring. It’s a platform truly built for the digital age, a modernized way for employers and jobseekers to connect. The current job marketplaces on offer are tired, outdated and overpriced. It’s time for a change, now more than ever. We’re passionate about solving the pain-points for both employers and jobseekers, and we are excited to shake things up in the recruitment industry. Our aim is for mPloy to become the primary destination for employers to connect with jobseekers in New Zealand."

Co-CEO Queenie Lai, added "It’s a challenging time for employers to find staff in the wake of the pandemic. That’s why we’ve made it free. We believe mPloy can help make the hiring process much more efficient during this time of need, saving valuable time for employers and offering much greater transparency for jobseekers. Gone are the days where an employee would spend the majority of their working life with one company. Staff turnover is high across the board, and hiring is a constant challenge for companies of all sizes across a range of industries. We believe mPloy will significantly reduce the amount of time required for employers to find, shortlist and contact potential employees. For jobseekers, it removes the frustrations around lack of communication from potential employers. mPloy has in-built notifications which update jobseekers at every step of the hiring process, advising them when they’ve been shortlisted, if they’ve been rejected, or if they’re still in the running for the job. Jobseekers can also upload a short video-resume from within the app, helping them to stand out amongst the crowd and grab the attention of potential employers. As a platform it’s designed to offer benefits to both employers and jobseekers, and to remove the frustrations from both sides. mPloy allows people to get into jobs quicker, which in turn allows businesses to increase productivity."

About mPloy mPloy is an app which is democratising the recruitment sector, giving the power back to the people. Jobseekers are no longer defined by a wordy resume on the printed page. Fill out a profile, upload an introductory video, and apply for jobs on the go and chat with potential employers in real time. For employers, it’s relief from a worrying wad of CVs, all the information’s on your device, and you can interact directly with candidates with the app-chat function. mPloy revolutionises and personalises the process; it’s a truly digital experience focused purely on recruitment. mPloy is to Situations Vacant what Tinder was to the Lonely Hearts column. It’s an innovative ploy: New Zealand’s most efficient way to recruit, and be recruited. mPloy was founded and is owned by SO Capital, a New Zealand based Private Equity Firm.