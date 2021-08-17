Boomi Appoints Nathan Gower Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 12:02

Boomi™, leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced that Nathan Gower has been appointed Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), tasked with doubling down on customer success to spearhead the company’s continued expansion.

As head of the local operation, Gower is responsible for driving business alignment and strengthening on-the-ground support for customers’ rapid acceleration of digital processes and services.

Gower joined Boomi in 2016 - when the company first launched in A/NZ - and has since held the role of Enterprise Account Executive. Working with major customers, including HESTA, Melbourne University, and Origin Energy, and leading automotive, utilities, and retail organisations, Gower has played a central role in Boomi’s local market growth.

"Informed decision making will be critical in this new, digital economy, and my priority is to enable organisations to connect their systems, processes, and data to remove any fragmentation and overcome their historic habits," said Nathan Gower, Managing Director of A/NZ at Boomi. "From hybrid work adaptations to revenue loss in lockdown conditions, businesses have confronted a swathe of new challenges, and they need the dedicated resources and expertise to extract data and put it into context in the face of any disruption."

Prior to Boomi, Gower held the position of Corporate Account Executive at NetSuite, preceded by a six-year role at Pentana Solutions, where he gained extensive experience in helping businesses leverage the right technologies to enable long-term strategic imperatives and innovation.

Data has become an invaluable asset for the modern business and building velocity into the local channel that supports this economy will be another core area of focus for Gower.

Gower will report to Ajit Melarkode, Vice-President for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Boomi. Commenting on Gower’s appointment, Melarkode said as an original hire of the A/NZ region, Gower’s leadership will continue to be instrumental in the company’s ongoing expansion.

"Underscored by the consistent leadership exhibited throughout his territory and sales roles, Nathan’s appointment is the logical next step to driving business alignment and leading the local-arm into the next phase of growth. As he unites the team - many of whom he’s collaborated with for years - in their efforts to drive successful and considered outcomes for customers and channel partners, we expect to see continued platform leadership and dedicated enablement."