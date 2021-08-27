Cloudian Object Storage interoperates with VMware Tanzu Greenplum Data Warehouse Platform

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 13:02

Cloudian today announced that its award-winning HyperStore object storage platform is certified with VMware Tanzu Greenplum, a massively parallel processing data warehouse. The solution can provide the limitless scalability, robust security and cost efficiency needed to support modern enterprise analytics applications in VMware Tanzu Greenplum environments. This latest Cloudian and VMware collaboration follows the introduction of Cloudian Object Storage for VMware Cloud Director, which enables VMware Cloud Providers to offer new value-add storage services, and Cloudian’s interoperability with VMware Cloud Foundation, supporting both cloud-native and traditional applications from a single platform.

Combining HyperStore with Tanzu Greenplum enables the creation and deployment of analytics models for complex applications in cybersecurity, predictive maintenance, risk management and many other areas. It addresses three main use cases:

Staging files for loading.

Storing database backups.

Enabling federated queries using data stored with HyperStore.

In addition, the products support data professionals and their testing of diverse models in parallel on multi-structured data sets, including machine learning, text, graph and geo-spatial.

"As our customers seek to leverage the ever-expanding universe of analytics applications to gain greater insights from their data and drive further business and mission success, it’s essential that they have a robust storage foundation," said Michael Schubert, vice president of engineering, VMware. "Having seen the many benefits Cloudian’s HyperStore has delivered to VMware customers and partners in other areas, we know the value this solution can bring to our Tanzu Greenplum users."

"VMware is one of the leaders in advanced data warehousing solutions," said James Wright, A/NZ, Oceania and ASEAN Director, Cloudian.

"The company is driving this technology just as it did virtualisation, and analytics backed by a modern storage foundation is a cornerstone of today’s and tomorrow’s enterprise applications. This development is pertinent for the A/NZ market - we’re adopters and leaders in technology, and I’m confident we’ll continue to see that come through in the analytics space."

"As the leading independent provider of object storage, Cloudian has introduced a range of new solutions over the past two years to support enterprises’ modern application demands," said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. "During this time, our collaboration with VMware has played a key role in enhancing our ability to reach more customers around the world and offer the data management and protection platform they need to get the most from their digital assets."

The new Cloudian solution is available today, and more information is available on the company’s VMware partner page at cloudian.com/vmware/.