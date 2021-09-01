D-Link ANZ launches long range WiFi Wireless Bridge

|
D-Link A/NZ has launched its DAP-3712, a Long-Range Wi-Fi 5 Wireless Bridge capable of enabling Point-to-Point or Point-to-Multipoint connections up to 20km apart. The DAP-3712 is an invaluable solution in providing reliable, long-distance connectivity between multiple sites such as office branches, construction sites or transportation hubs, in both rural and busy city areas. Using proven Wi-Fi 5 technology with speeds of up to 867Mbps and it’s easy to install design, the DAP-3712 Long Range Wireless Bridge from D-Link’s Business Solutions range offers a compelling connectivity solution versus expensive Fibre-based offerings.
The new D-Link DAP-3712 Long Range Wireless Bridge
The DAP-3712 features state-of-the-art hardware, including a high-gain 23 dBi directional antenna helping to provide strong and stable Wireless connectivity. The DAP-3712 also employs Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology, meaning that the unit can be powered via an Ethernet cable up to 100m away from a PoE-enabled Switch or Power Injector, which is extremely useful as power sockets can be difficult to come by in ceiling cavities or in outdoor deployment scenarios.
The DAP-3712 Wireless Bridge not only is designed to perform across long ranges, but is designed to perform long-term, braving the elements with an IP66-rated housing, providing both water and dust resistance, along with 8kV surge protection to protect the unit itself from lightning strikes and power surges.
In terms of installation, the DAP-3712 Long Range Wireless Bridge also has you covered with built-in Signal Strength and Alignment LED’s that allow you easily align the antenna with another over long distances, saving you specialised installation service costs. Of course, D-Link Business Solutions are all backed with a Limited Lifetime Warranty and excellent support services.
Key features of the DAP-3712 Long Range Wireless Bridge
- Point-to-Point or Point-to-Multipoint connection
- Up to 20km distance and 867Mbps speeds
- 802.11ac wireless technology on 5GHz band
- TDMA technology for better performance
- High power 27 dBm design
- 23 dBi directional antenna
- IP66 Rated Weather Resistant outdoor design
- 8 kV Surge protection
- Supports standard IEEE 802.3at PoE
Availability and pricing
The new DAP-3712 Long Range Wi-Fi 5 Wireless Bridge is available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AU$399.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$449.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners in both countries.
