D-Link launches 'new, secure' AC1200 and AC750 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extenders

Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 - 12:20

As the quality, reliability and security of Wi-Fi becomes increasingly important, D-Link A/NZ has launched their new DAP-1610 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender and DAP-1530 AC750 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender, both encompassing the latest WPA3™ wireless encryption.

DAP-1610

The DAP-1610 is a portable plug-in wireless Extender that lets you extend an existing wireless network, giving you powerful Wi-Fi throughout your home and eliminating Wi-Fi dead zones.

With high-speed, dual-band 802.11ac wireless speeds of up to 1200Mbps - that’s 300Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 900Mbps on the 5GHz band - the DAP-1610 ensures a fast and stable Wi-Fi experience for all of your connected devices.

The DAP-1610’s dual-band technology also helps reduce interference from any nearby wireless transmitters and provides backwards compatibility with older connected devices that run on previous Wi-Fi standards. What’s more, if you wish, you can use its Gigabit Ethernet port and your home’s existing wired Ethernet cabling to extend wireless coverage without having to worry about signal strength.

The DAP-1610 also provides you with flexible Mesh choices for your home network when you pair it with a compatible D-Link Wi-Fi 5 Mesh Router to create a seamless whole-home Mesh Network built on industry-standard Mesh technology. The DAP-1610 seamlessly picks up the same Wi-Fi name as your existing network and allows you to enjoy a Mesh connection throughout your entire home

Meanwhile, Mesh Smart Roaming allows your devices to intelligently switch to a stronger Wi-Fi signal as you move around the house. You can also pair with other Routers or Extenders which support the 802.11k/v standard to enjoy Mesh Smart Roaming throughout your home at all times.

Setup of the DAP-1610 is simple, either via the single-touch WPS button to join the Extender to the existing network, or alternatively, you can setup and manage the DAP-1610 just as easily with the free D-Link Wi-Fi app directly from your smartphone or tablet.

The DAP-1610 also has a useful LED signal strength indicator which allows you to identify where the strongest and weakest Wi-Fi signal spots are around your home, helping you find the best possible location to place the extender for optimal network performance.

Like it’s bigger sibling the DAP-1530 AC750 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender is a plug-in Wi-Fi repeater that lets you extend an existing wireless network. You can place it anywhere in your home to increase the range of your wireless network. It may be tiny, but it is powerful, supporting wireless AC speeds of up to 750Mbps, despite fitting neatly in the palm of your hand.

DAP-1530

Like the DAP-1610, the DAP-1530 enjoys dual-band 802.11ac technology, an LED Signal Strength Indicator and one-touch configuration making it both easy to set up and easy to use. The DAP-1530 will also automatically configure itself and even includes a built-in setup wizard should you want finer control of either wired or wireless settings.

You also still get flexible Mesh choices for your home network and the ability to pair with other Routers or Extenders which support the 802.11k/v standard to enjoy Mesh Smart Roaming throughout your home when you need it.

Key features of the DAP-1610 and the DAP-1530:-

DAP-1610 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

- High-speed Wi-Fi connectivity for all your devices

- Dual-band with combined speeds up to AC1200 Wi-Fi throughout your home

- Pair with a compatible D-Link Wi-Fi 5 Mesh Router to create a seamless D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh Network

- Supports the latest generation of WPA3™ wireless encryption

- Gigabit Ethernet port for access point mode or to connect a wired device to your network

- Signal strength indicator for optimum placement

- Easy setup via WPS or the free D-Link Wi-Fi App

- IPv6 ready, meeting the demands for the next generation of Internet

- Foldable antennas for maximum wireless coverage and reliability

- Sleek and discreet wall-plug design blends well into any home environment

DAP-1530 AC750 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

- Dual-band with combined speeds up to AC750 Wi-Fi throughout your home

- Pair with a compatible D-Link Wi-Fi 5 Mesh Router to create a seamless D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh Network

- Compatible with any wireless router brand

- Supports the latest generation of WPA3™ wireless encryption

- Easy setup via WPS or the free D-Link Wi-Fi App

- Built-in Fast Ethernet port for connecting a wired device or operating as an access point

- Signal strength indicator for optimum placement

- IPv6 ready, meeting the demands for the next generation of Internet

The DAP-1610 and the DAP-1530 are available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AUD$129.95 and RRP AUD$99.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$149.99 and RRP NZ$129.95) and from all authorised D-Link Partners and Retailers in both countries.

Picture credits

D-Link’s new DAP-1610 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

For more images go to: http://files.dlink.com.au/Products/DAP-1610/Images/

D-Link’s new DAP-1530 AC750 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

For more images go to: http://files.dlink.com.au/Products/DAP-1530/Images/