Boomi's 2021 leadership 'kickstarts charitable donation program'

Thursday, 7 October, 2021 - 11:31

Boomi™, intelligent connectivity and automation leader, is pleased to announce a new charitable donation program, led by its Boomiverse™ user community, that will give a total of $100,000 to not-for-profit organisations dedicated to causes such as alleviating homelessness, increasing diversity in STEM, international aid, and more. Additionally, the company today announced the opening of registration for its Out of This World digital event in November.

The company is launching the charitable donation program to celebrate the milestone of surpassing 100,000 members in its online community, Boomiverse. Members will get to choose where they want to direct the funds by engaging in the community and contributing to its knowledgebase.

"At Boomi, we’re passionate about transforming the world, not only through our technology but also through our core values, which include committing to continuously being better and building communities of good humans," said Christopher Port, chief operating officer at Boomi. "Boomi makes the connections that create transformational outcomes and this program is one more way that we’re doing this. By engaging our Boomiverse community as we donate to these esteemed not-for-profits, we will be creating innovative and awesome things while also helping communities around the world."

Community Helping Communities

Boomiverse is an online community for Boomi’s customers and partners around the world to build applications, get help with complex integration projects, and explore the capabilities of the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform. It includes a library of pre-built templates, called boosters, that are created and contributed by community members. Other members use these boosters to streamline their own integrations, jump-start new processes, and speed their time to value.

Each of the first 200 Boomiverse members to create and submit an approved booster to the library will get to choose one of four charitable organisations to receive $500, up to a total of $100,000. Recipients will include:

Depaul International - A global charity supporting homeless and marginalised people, Depaul International is the parent charity of the Depaul Group, a global group of charities with a mission to end homelessness and change the lives of those affected by it. Depaul’s vision is of a society in which everyone, across the world, has a place to call home and a stake in their community. The group celebrates the potential in people and seeks to empower those affected by homelessness. Each year Depaul helps over 23,500 people and makes over 630,000 bed nights available to make sure people have a safe place to stay.

Girls Who Code - Girls Who Code is building the largest pipeline of future female engineers globally. In nine years, the organisation has reached more than 500 million people globally and 450,000 girls through its programming, half of whom come from historically underrepresented groups in technology. The results have been striking. In 2021, there are nearly 90,000 Girls Who Code alumni who are college-aged or post-college aged - almost 3 times the number of women graduating with computer science related degrees in the U.S. in 2019. In 2019, Girls Who Code was named the #1 World's Most Innovative Non-Profit by Fast Company.

International Medical Corps - International Medical Corps is a global first responder that delivers emergency medical and related services to those affected by conflict, disaster and disease, no matter where they are, no matter the conditions. It also trains people in their communities, providing them with the skills they need to recover, chart their own path to self-reliance, and become effective first responders themselves. Established in 1984 by volunteer doctors and nurses, International Medical Corps is a not-for-profit with no religious or political affiliation, and now has roughly 7,200 staff members around the world, more than 90% of whom are locally hired. Since its founding, it has operated in more than 80 countries, and has provided more than $3.6 billion in emergency relief and training to communities worldwide.

ILGA World - ILGA World, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, is a worldwide federation of more than 1,700 organisations from over 160 countries and territories campaigning for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and intersex human rights. Established in 1978 and governed by an elected Board of 19 activists representing our global family, ILGA World is queer democracy in action!

Boomi customers and partners can learn more about the organisations by visiting the program page in the Boomiverse Community.

Out of This World Digital User Event Registration Opens

Learn more about the latest innovations in the Boomi AtomSphere Platform, hear real-life customer success stories, and explore new solutions in the Boomi ecosystem at Boomi’s upcoming Out of This World digital event on November 10, 2021. Register here!