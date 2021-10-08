Kiwis 'work together to help make aerial firefighting more efficient'

Friday, 8 October, 2021 - 10:13

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) has banded together with Kiwi software companies TracPlus and Spidertracks to help halve the cost of integration between the systems for firefighting aircraft.

"We’ve listened to feedback from the market and have been working with tracking technology provider TracPlus to help usher simplify the experience for aviation firefighting operators" says Richard McNamara, National Manager Operation Standards at FENZ.

TracPlus’ CEO Trevor McIntyre says he’s proud to be able to bring a higher-quality and lower-cost integration service to the market and that the reduction in cost follows a period of investment into new technologies that have made the system more efficient and able to meet the needs of firefighting operations into the future.

Zandri Banks, Spidertracks Chief Experience Officer at Spidertracks says "at Spidertracks we work tirelessly in pursuit of our mission - making the aviation community a safer place to live and operate in."

"We are proud to support our customers who spend their days flying and operating in high-risk environments, in a bid to protect people, property and communities. This announcement not only benefits Spidertracks customers but the industry as a whole and we are proud to be a part of it."