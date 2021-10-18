Wellington tech company incentivises vaccinated clients

Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 10:14

Raygun, an award-winning software company, has announced itself as on the way to being 100% immunised and is offering new vaccinated clients significant financial incentives.

New customers who sign up for Raygun (as the account owner) and prove they have been vaccinated will receive 1M free events on their plan. Each plan is at an 'organisational level', often with multiple users, and can qualify for up to 1M free events. The value of 1M events is worth up to $1,200. Wellington-based software monitoring company Raygun COO Lana Vaughan says 100% of the 35 staff have received their first vaccination, with over 80% fully vaccinated, and is now offering incentives to customers who are vaccinated.

"This is about celebrating our wider contribution in our community and acknowledging those who have chosen to do the same," says Ms Vaughan.

"We all have a role to play and this reflects our team’s stance that the best thing we can do right now is to get vaccinated. We hope that anything that can help normalise vaccination and thank others for doing their part will contribute to uptake."

Ms Vaughan says Raygun is proud to be doing their part by protecting their people and the community. "We've just implemented a new policy at work (after confirming all employees are vaccinated) for hosting guests at our offices. We're now mandating that prior to hosting a guest, we communicate our policy and give guests the ability to have meetings virtually if they are not vaccinated. We take the health and safety of our team and guests seriously, which is why we are only able to host others that are also fully vaccinated. If by chance you are not fully vaccinated, that is totally fine, we will ensure we can connect seamlessly via video conference." Ms Vaughan says she wants everyone to be comfortable sharing their vaccination status with her, as she has a responsibility for all Raygunners' Health and Safety at work. "I felt it was important to ask our team members vaccination statuses individually so I was able to make a comprehensive plan and put policies in place to protect everyone. This isn't about shaming or discriminating against anyone, this is about protecting people."

There were 65 new Covid cases on Friday. Thirty-four of the cases were linked, with 10 being household contacts. A further 31 were unlinked. There have been 107 unlinked cases reported in the past 14 days and this has immunologists concerned about wider community spread.

Ms Vaughan expects the sort of initiatives being taken by Raygun will become common practice as a response to Covid.

"For us this clearly fits within our responsibility of creating and maintaining healthy and safe work environments. This is a no-brainer, and other businesses should consider their own responsibility and look to implement similar strategies."