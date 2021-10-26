Electric vehicle transition technology wins big at International Awards

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 08:58

Wellington-based Critchlow Geospatial are honoured and delighted that their SwitchMyFleet solution has been announced as the winner of the Location-Based Services category at the prestigious Geospatial World Innovation Awards 2021 held in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Geospatial World Innovation Awards is an internationally acclaimed, premium awards programme that recognises exemplary practices in the global geospatial industry.

Critchlow Geospatial’s SwitchMyFleet solution is the powerful online evaluation tool for businesses considering transitioning their fleet to electric vehicles.

Critchlow Geospatial developed SwitchMyFleet to increase the pace at which New Zealand businesses transition to electric vehicles, demonstrating the viability of electric vans and trucks in each business’ unique situation. SwitchMyFleet is a free, easy-to-use tool that balances time, distance, and energy use to calculate the metrics that fleet operators and transport businesses need to build their business cases for transition.

SwitchMyFleet was developed by Critchlow Geospatial with New Zealand government co-funding through the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund (LEVCF) administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA). Richard Briggs, Manager, Transport Portfolio, at EECA had this to say on learning about Critchlow Geospatial’s international award success:

"We are pleased that Critchlow Geospatial has been recognised at a global level for their team’s ability to bring together the physics of moving vehicles, New Zealand geospatial data, and route optimisation algorithms to build a free online tool to enable our transport sector to make the transition from ICE to electric, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving costs."

Critchlow Geospatial believes that SwitchMyFleet is a world first in providing this level of real-world commercial fleet transition modelling and that it will be the catalyst that gives New Zealand businesses the confidence to switch to EV fleets and thereby reduce New Zealand greenhouse gas emissions and increase profitability in the competitive transport sector.

SwitchMyFleet is powered by authoritative address and 3-dimensional road network data from NationalMap, combined with route optimisation algorithms that balance time, distance, and energy use to calculate the operational cost metrics that fleet operators and transport businesses need to build their business cases for transition.

SwitchMyFleet accommodates each user’s real-world environment by testing different vehicle types and battery sizes to determine their fleet requirements. SwitchMyFleet then forecasts and compares the operating costs of conventional vehicles and commercial EVs. It is this combination of all these complex datasets and algorithms with the user’s own real-world fleet configuration and route inputs that makes SwitchMyFleet so powerfully practical and unique - and free to use.

"When we designed SwitchMyFleet, we did so with a clear view to helping New Zealand fleet operators "right size" their EV fleets to make the path to transition from internal combustion engines easier, but we also knew that there was huge potential in bringing a successful solution to international markets as well. This award is fantastic recognition and a real validation of the potential for SwitchMyFleet to have a global impact, one that can help accelerate not only New Zealand, but the whole world, towards more sustainable transport systems," says Critchlow Geospatial’s Group Managing Director, Steve Critchlow.