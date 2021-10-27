Flow Software releases the future of integration software Statelake

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 10:39

Flow Software has released the future of integration software - its new platform, Statelake. Built with modern business and technology needs in mind, Statelake allows businesses to connect their internal and external systems to customers and trading partners, quickly and cost-effectively so that they can focus on growing and scaling their business.

Today, so many businesses can’t quickly and easily take on large accounts or new customers, because they simply don’t have the staff or systems to deal with them. Statelake can automate business processes and data flow between systems eliminating the need for any manual intervention for new orders, accounts and more.

Businesses like Villa Maria, Fliway, Manawanui and Lewis Road Creamery have experienced staggering year on year growth, without needing to take on new staff or put expensive new systems in place thanks to Flow Software’s products.

In fact, Flow Software has been helping businesses of all sizes achieve digital transformation and operational efficiency since 2003. Its impressive list of over 400 clients across both New Zealand and Australia include Tegel Foods, Kotahi, Whittakers, Sleepyhead and Giltrap Motor Group.

David Masters, Flow Software’s CEO and Managing Director said "Through the automation of transactions and data exchange, businesses can achieve real competitive advantage and see dramatic increases in the ROI of their entire technology investment. The success of our customers is what inspires and empowers us as a business. We are excited about the impact Statelake will have for businesses looking to grow and scale sustainably."

Statelake also provides stateful visibility of business transactions, meaning businesses can reduce their risk and make better decisions. This allows them to adapt faster to their customers‘ needs, providing an even better experience.

This release is the first version of the new Statelake platform, with ongoing releases planned later this year and beyond. Each new release delivers enhanced features, ensuring Statelake is future-proofed to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.