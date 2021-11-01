New Maori Design Group to help InternetNZ create better outcomes for Maori

|
[ login or create an account ]
A specialist MÄori Design Group has been established to support InternetNZ to deepen its understanding of te Ao MÄori and improve MÄori relationships and outcomes.
The MÄori Design Group will work alongside InternetNZ’s council to better consider Ähuatanga and tirohanga MÄori when advocating for good policies and strategy for the internet in New Zealand.
The group, led by co-chairs Professor TÄ Pou Temara and Aleisha Amohia, comprises five members with extensive experience working for and alongside MÄori communities, or in the technology industry.
Members of the MÄori Design Group include:
- Prof. Sir Pou Temara KNZM (NgÄi TÅ«hoe)
- Aleisha Amohia (Te Ätihaunui-a-PapÄrangi)
- Jo Maraki (Rongowhakaata)
- Hone Paul (NgÄti Manawa, NgÄti Awa, Te Arawa)
- Whetu Fala (NgÄ Rauru ki Tahi, Te Atihaunui-a-Paparangi)
Among its key tasks will be to co-design InternetNZ’s approach to dealing with important issues and challenges facing MÄori and the internet, such as structural racism, internet access and the appropriation of te reo me ngÄ tikanga MÄori.
InternetNZ is not aware of anywhere else across the world, managing a country's domain, that is exploring setting up a co-governance model to prioritise positive outcomes for their indigenous people. It has a commitment and a desire, that together in partnership with the MÄori Design Group, it hopes to create a model that others across the globe could emulate as best practice.
Co-chair TÄ Pou Temara welcomed InternetNZ’s commitment to improving its engagement with te Ao MÄori.
"Our first priority as a MÄori Design Group will be to ensure that InternetNZ has robust frameworks where MÄori perspectives and voices are included in governance and management practices within their organisation" says TÄ Pou.
Co-chair Aleisha Amohia also acknowledged the work already accomplished by leaders within the MÄori internet community.
"I want to acknowledge the tireless mahi of the many leaders amongst the MÄori internet community who, for over two decades, have been driving change to ensure that the voices, concerns and perspectives of MÄori communities about the way the internet operates in Aotearoa are being heard" says Ms Amohia.
InternetNZ Council President, Joy Liddicoat, says "I want to acknowledge the willingness of the MÄori Design Group to work with us to co-design new ways of engaging with MÄori.
"Now is the time for us to create new pathways to ensure we hear the diverse voices of MÄori, better understand MÄori perspectives on the challenges and opportunities of the Internet and create new ways to respond that work well for MÄori" says Liddicoat.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice