New Maori Design Group to help InternetNZ create better outcomes for Maori

Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 08:03

A specialist MÄori Design Group has been established to support InternetNZ to deepen its understanding of te Ao MÄori and improve MÄori relationships and outcomes.

The MÄori Design Group will work alongside InternetNZ’s council to better consider Ähuatanga and tirohanga MÄori when advocating for good policies and strategy for the internet in New Zealand.

The group, led by co-chairs Professor TÄ Pou Temara and Aleisha Amohia, comprises five members with extensive experience working for and alongside MÄori communities, or in the technology industry.

Members of the MÄori Design Group include:

- Prof. Sir Pou Temara KNZM (NgÄi TÅ«hoe)

- Aleisha Amohia (Te Ätihaunui-a-PapÄrangi)

- Jo Maraki (Rongowhakaata)

- Hone Paul (NgÄti Manawa, NgÄti Awa, Te Arawa)

- Whetu Fala (NgÄ Rauru ki Tahi, Te Atihaunui-a-Paparangi)

Among its key tasks will be to co-design InternetNZ’s approach to dealing with important issues and challenges facing MÄori and the internet, such as structural racism, internet access and the appropriation of te reo me ngÄ tikanga MÄori.

InternetNZ is not aware of anywhere else across the world, managing a country's domain, that is exploring setting up a co-governance model to prioritise positive outcomes for their indigenous people. It has a commitment and a desire, that together in partnership with the MÄori Design Group, it hopes to create a model that others across the globe could emulate as best practice.

Co-chair TÄ Pou Temara welcomed InternetNZ’s commitment to improving its engagement with te Ao MÄori.

"Our first priority as a MÄori Design Group will be to ensure that InternetNZ has robust frameworks where MÄori perspectives and voices are included in governance and management practices within their organisation" says TÄ Pou.

Co-chair Aleisha Amohia also acknowledged the work already accomplished by leaders within the MÄori internet community.

"I want to acknowledge the tireless mahi of the many leaders amongst the MÄori internet community who, for over two decades, have been driving change to ensure that the voices, concerns and perspectives of MÄori communities about the way the internet operates in Aotearoa are being heard" says Ms Amohia.

InternetNZ Council President, Joy Liddicoat, says "I want to acknowledge the willingness of the MÄori Design Group to work with us to co-design new ways of engaging with MÄori.

"Now is the time for us to create new pathways to ensure we hear the diverse voices of MÄori, better understand MÄori perspectives on the challenges and opportunities of the Internet and create new ways to respond that work well for MÄori" says Liddicoat.