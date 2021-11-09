Kiwi company developing 'game-changing' new product to support COVID-19 immunity

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 07:57

Innovative Kiwi company, Ruakura Technologies (RuaTech), is developing a dairy-based natural product that has the potential to offer immediate, short-term immune support against the coronavirus causing COVID-19 disease. The eventual product is intended to safeguard people in high-risk situations including events, frontline work, or during mass transportation such as on trains or flights. Still in the early stages of development, the company has recently made a significant technical breakthrough captured as a provisional patent filing, positioning it for on-farm pilot-scale production of the immune milk-based active ingredient of the product.

CEO of RuaTech, Dr Steve Hodgkinson, says the end product is positioned for an unmet market need in science-backed immune support, something that is particularly relevant during a pandemic.

"Beyond vaccines, PPE and social distancing, there are few options available for people wanting to reduce their personal risk of contracting COVID-19. We are working towards a product that can provide science-backed immune support," says Hodgkinson.

The science mimics nature and can be compared to the way a mother’s milk protects the newborn. The recent breakthrough, made in collaboration with Dr William Kelton at the University of Waikato, has been in the design of coronavirus antigens that are effective at inducing antibodies in ruminant milk that block virus binding to the receptor that allows entry to human cells. The milk produced through the scientific platform will be used to develop the new immune support product. Hodgkinson says: "Leveraging 20 years of research, the science is exciting stuff. However, the freedom that the end product could provide consumers is even more exciting - especially with so many Kiwis facing alert level restrictions currently."

Hodgkinson says that now that the proof-of-concept phase is complete, time to market for the final product, which will likely be taken as an oral supplement or nasal spray, can be relatively short.

But Hodgkinson also adds that potential applications of the technology extend well beyond the current pandemic: "There are opportunities to provide immune support against other pathogens. An obvious contender is Norovirus which regularly sweeps through close-quartered environments like cruise ships and retirement villages." "We are looking for funders and partners who can help us move into pilot-scale production and launch a product next year," says Hodgkinson.

Notably, the research has been self-funded to date via a loan from Callaghan Innovation. RuaTech is looking for investors and partners who can support the next stage of development. Offering collaboration, serious investment return, and global opportunities, this is the chance to bring to market a game-changing product that will help the world better manage COVID-19 and other viruses in the future.