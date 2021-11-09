D-Link launches 'world's first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter'

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 11:05

It’s fair to say that D-Link is one of the leading forces ushering in a new digital home transformation with its slew of Wi-Fi 6 devices including today’s launch of the DWA-X1850, the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) Adapter and a new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router - the EXO AX AX3200 DIR-X3260.

DWA-X1850 world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter

The new DWA-X1850 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter along with the DIR-X3260 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router are engineered to power the increasing number of high-bandwidth devices and support high-intensity data traffic for remote workers, students and families.

D-Link A/NZ MD Graeme Reardon said, "We live in a world where more is now the norm for home and business networks. More devices, more bandwidth, more speed and more range. These new Wi-Fi 6 devices enable streamlined and seamless mesh connectivity with efficient AX performance that, put simply, give you more."

The DWA-X1850 is a slim and compact wireless Adapter that plugs into any USB port and provides instant connectivity to your laptop or PC.

Delivering a simple, affordable upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 performance for existing desktop and notebook computers, the DWA-X1850 is the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter in the market. Featuring the latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 technology, it delivers smooth, reliable combined speeds up to AX1800 (574Mbps + 1200Mbps), ideal for large file transfers, online learning lessons and gaming. The Adapter also features 128-bit WPA3 encryption giving customers added peace of mind over network and device protection.

This clever Adapter has others smarts too with its Multi-User or MU-MIMO technology for better efficiency of upstream and downstream transmission and Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) technology (where small data packets destined for multiple devices are transmitted together and never have to queue up again). Combined, these advancements ensure that multiple devices receive high-bandwidth Wi-Fi at the same time to distribute data more efficiently over a wider area, and providing you with faster Wi-Fi 6 speeds.

With software already preloaded on the Adapter, installation is simple and your older, slower devices can immediately enjoy the speed and range benefits that Wi-Fi 6 provides. The slim and compact design means the dongle can also easily be carried around when out and about.

The DIR-X3260 EXO AX AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router is D-Link’s newest Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router. Providing stellar performance (2400Mbps on the 5GHz and 800Mbps on the 2.4GHz) essential for applications such as high-quality video conferencing, VR, 8K video streaming and more, the AX3200 Router's durable 1024-QAM boosts throughput to devices by up to 25% and its 160MHz contiguous channel width gives even more bandwidth to support a greater number of devices.

D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh technology provides simple syncing with compatible D-Link Mesh Extenders. As a result, users can roam seamlessly around their home on a mobile device without fearing signal degradation or a dropped connection. The new model also showcases an attractive design in addition to greater client support and enhanced performance benefits.

The D-Link DIR-X3260 EXO AX AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router

So, it’s fast. Very fast. However, if you still want more and should you require them, it also has 4 Gigabit LAN ports and 1 Gigabit WAN port which give you faster wired connectivity whenever you wish.

If you’re a techie then you’ll appreciate the high-gain antennas, built-in power amplifiers and beamforming technology which allow the DIR-X3260 to extend the reach of your Wi-Fi

and focus a stronger signal in the direction of your devices to ensure a stronger, faster and more reliable Wi-Fi experience. Meanwhile a long OFDM symbol ensures even greater Wi-Fi range, maximising coverage throughout the home.

Firmware upgrades with the DIR-X3260 are completely automated and so smooth, you won’t even notice them. On top of that, the DIR-X3260’s Dual Image functionality saves a recovery image as a backup before an upgrade. So, in the unlikely event an upgrade fails, the system has your pre-existing configuration to fall back on.

Finally, there’s an integrated Internet Speed Test powered by Ookla® that lets you measure the true speed of your Router-to-ISP connection with the D-Link Wi-Fi app and the DIR-X3260 works with the Google Assistant and Alexa, so you literally don’t have to lift a finger.

As always with D-Link Routers, it’s simple and easy to setup and manage the DIR-X3260. Just download the free D-Link Wi-Fi app, where you can, amongst other things, set parental controls based on your family’s online needs, access your Wi-Fi settings and more, directly from your smartphone or tablet.

DWA-X1850 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter Key Features

- Next-generation Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle for an instant PC or Laptop upgrade

- AX1800 Speeds up to 1200Mbps (5GHz) and 600Mbps (2.4GHz) - OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies ensure a fast and efficient Wi-Fi connection

- The latest WPA3™ Wi-Fi security helps protect your network

- Auto installation driver for Windows 10

- USB 3.2 Gen 1 dongle delivers maximum performance and reliability

DIR-X3260 EXO AX AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router Key Features

- Wi-Fi 6 technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity and less network congestion

- Next-gen speeds up to AX3200 (2400Mbps on the 5GHz and 800Mbps on the 2.4GHz)

- Dual-band Wi-Fi with up to 6 simultaneous streams makes 4K streaming a breeze

- Create a seamless D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh network by adding DAP-X1860 Wi-Fi Extenders

- 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port provide optional wired connectivity

- Built in USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports to create shared storage

- Intelligent Quality of Service prioritises network traffic to minimise the impact of busy bandwidth

- Backwards compatibility ensures support for previous Wi-Fi standards and all Wi-Fi devices

- Supports WPA3™ - the latest Wi-Fi security for more protection

- Voice Control for an even easier home Wi-Fi networking experience

- Works with the D-Link Wi-Fi App for easy setup and enhanced parental controls

The DWA-X1850 and the DIR-X3260 are available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AUD$149.95 and AUD$349.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$179.99 and NZ$349.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.

Picture credits

D-Link’s new DWA-X1850 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter

For more images go to: http://files.dlink.com.au/Products/DWA-X1850/Images/

D-Link’s new DIR-X3260 EXO AX AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router

For more images go to: http://files.dlink.com.au/Products/DIR-X3260/Images/

1- Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE standard 802.11ax/ac/n/g/b specifications. Actual data throughput will vary. Network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic, building materials and construction, and network overhead, lower actual data throughput rate. Environmental factors may adversely affect wireless signal range.

2- Using a USB 1.1 or USB 2.0 port will affect device performance. USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) port or higher recommended.