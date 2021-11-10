PNY expands across ANZ with new DSTech partnership

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 - 11:16

PNY are strengthening their presence in and commitment to the Australian and New Zealand markets having established a new and exclusive distribution partnership with DSTech for their PNY and HP USB and memory card ranges.

PNY’s sales specialist for APAC, Nicole Liu, explained, "DSTech has been distributing in Australia and New Zealand for over 27 years. They distribute a comprehensive range of print hardware, consumables, IT and consumer electronics from some of the world’s leading manufacturers and critically, have state-of-the-art distribution facilities and offices across Australia and NZ. DSTech are renowned for being able to fill customer orders with rapid turnaround and unfailing accuracy. With such strong resources and a continually growing customer portfolio, it was a natural fit for PNY to choose DSTech as the distributor for our PNY and HP USB and memory card ranges in Australia and New Zealand."

PNY had comprehensive requirements for the new partnership with DSTech including the ability for DSTech to service not only major national retailers such as Australia Post and JB HiFi, but also more regionally focused specialists.

HP USB drives

DSTech major accounts manager for A/NZ, Richard Clarke, added, "DSTech’s close relationships with existing partners as well as the onboarding of experienced business development managers has allowed our business to flourish. Our focus on national retail continues to grow and we actively engage with new customers. This makes our new partnership with PNY an ideal fit."

As the exclusive distribution partner for PNY and HP USB and memory card ranges in Australia and New Zealand, DSTech will hold suitable inventory levels and promote the products to all of their customers. Ongoing, DSTech will also ensure they present PNY in the best possible position to all channels where they believe the brand can provide significant value.

Nicole Liu concluded, "DSTech’s strength rest in their reach and logistical resources. With warehouses and sales offices across A/NZ they can offer incredibly efficient delivery services and direct B2C shipments via their data feeds. PNY sees great value in the depth and breadth of DSTech’s customer set and the fact that they service everyone from national retailers through to regionally based small businesses better than many other established distributors."

Product availability

PNY and HP USB and memory card ranges are available now at all authorised resellers and retailers across Australia and New Zealand.