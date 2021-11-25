Stabicraft changes the game with online sales solution

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 12:56

Engagement is the holy grail of online marketing. To achieve it, Stabicraft turned to Auckland-based Digital Twin, to build a game-changing interactive digital sales tool.

Prospective Stabicraft owners can now build their dream boat as an interactive 3D model on even the most basic device with an internet connection. Digital Twin has given boat buyers an easy, immersive, and engaging way to research and envision their next purchase.

The investment in an online platform was justified for Marketing Manager, Daniel Upperton. "Our research told us that more and more customers are getting their information online and we wanted to make that experience more engaging, easier to access, and most importantly, more enjoyable."

Stabicraft are known for their innovation and undertook a global search to find a 3D product builder who would take an equally innovative approach. Half a dozen international companies were approached, before discovering a local Interactive Agency, Digital Twin, provided the forward-thinking and progressive approach that Stabicraft wanted.

Digital Twin brought all the right ingredients to the table - a combination of strategic and business acumen, technological expertise, and experience with photo-real imagery.

They also have proprietary software called 3Di that was crucial to creating a scalable solution.

The end result is an interactive 3D boat builder called Build Your Stabi. It allows potential new owners to ‘walk through’ each Stabicraft model, interactively explore detail, choose options and add accessories to build their dream boat. Users are able to navigate 360 degrees both in and outside of each model and discover features through animation. It also gives them the ability to request a quote.

The Build your Stabi platform complements Stabicraft’s current sales model. Dealerships love how the platform creates engagement and streamlines the sales process by removing much of the complexity. By allowing users to explore options in their own time, at their own pace, the online solution is simplifying the conversations the dealers are having with their customers.

Since the launch of Build your Stabi, the platform has generated nearly three times more sales leads than from other parts of the website. And the options to scale are endless.

The Digital Twin team are excited about their almost unlimited ability to create new ways to interact with augmented reality. Products and services can be brought to life and stand out in the market in ways that have never been seen before. Using interactive video, sound, animation and motion graphics, the possibilities are only limited by the creative team, or client’s, imagination. It means the Digital Twin team can add value to almost any online, kiosk or even live product, demonstration using 3D augmented reality.