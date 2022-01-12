AFP launches a website combating disinformation in Hungary

Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 - 03:13

Agence France-Presse, a global leader in digital investigation, has partnered with local media company and researchers to launch a website on Wednesday combatting disinformation in Hungary.

The site, lakmusz.hu, is the first of its kind in Hungary.

Co-funded by the European Union, the project is expected to last 15 months initially.

Under the deal, AFP is cooperating with local media organisation, the acclaimed news site 444.hu, as well as a Media Univeralis Foundation -- a Hungarian university foundation linked to the Budapest-based Lorand Eotvos University.

AFP brings its know-how to train local journalists, helping them to develop their own digital verification production. It is also contributing to fact-check production in Hungary that feeds into the common website dedicated to the project. The public can also access this site that allow them to familiarise themselves with digital verification.

"This project co-funded by the European Commission constitutes a new recognition of AFP’s qualities in the area of digital verification in the world. We are proud to be participating in this innovative initiative to help in the fight against disinformation in Europe, a major challenge for our democracies," said AFP Global News Director Phil Chetwynd.

AFP and Magyar Jeti Zrt, the publisher of 444.hu, Qubit,hu and Lakmusz.hu will work closely with their university partner, which will handle research work on the issue of disinformation and the ways to deal with them. The main idea will be to allow media practitioners and researchers to tap on their respective experiences to develop a culture of combating disinformation in the country.

To this end, a conference on the subject in Hungary as well as several activities aimed at the Hungarian public are also planned.