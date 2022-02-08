'Full support' for allocation to Maori Spectrum group

Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 - 09:52

New Zealand’s wireless internet service providers are right behind the allocation of 5G radio spectrum to a new MÄori group to help develop businesses nationwide.

Communications Minister David Clark said last week the new MÄori Spectrum Entity will receive 25 percent of spectrum allocations as well as $57m to use the spectrum to build new businesses for the benefit of MÄori and others.

Mike Smith, chair of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, says the allocation will allow even more collaboration between the group’s 37 members and the many iwi groups they work with.

"We congratulate the MÄori Spectrum Working Group for negotiating this deal with the Government as it promises more economic development right throughout New Zealand/Aotearoa," Mr. Smith says.

"Our regional WISPs are already working with iwi groups and MÄori businesses up and down the country, making a difference in rural communities.

"Many of our WISPs have helped get marae connected to the internet as part of the Marae Digital Connectivity programme that has seen broadband provided to more than 400 marae nationwide.

"Our members are already closely involved with the MÄori IT sector and they are all keen to work with the working group to assist in making the best use of the spectrum resource.

"WISPA NZ sees this as great opportunity for our members to support new initiatives, work alongside MÄori innovators and business, to bring next-generation connectivity to their communities and increase productivity out in the regions of Aotearoa."