'High achiever sets herself up for engineering success'

Friday, 18 February, 2022 - 10:17

Rosey Robb, the latest recipient of Top Energy’s Engineering Scholarship, is thrilled with her win.

Headed back to The University of Auckland for the second year of her Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree, she’s excited about her future and the opportunity to put all her energy into studying.

Rosey’s interest in engineering was sparked by her brother, himself an engineering graduate. However, it was during the first year of her degree that she saw her future in mechatronics.

This discipline uses a combination of mechanical, electrical, computer and software skills to work with technologies such as robots, automated guided systems and computer-integrated manufacturing equipment.

Rosey was attracted to the creativity, ideation and teamwork of mechatronics to produce meaningful inventions with real-world applications, like prosthetics. It is what she will specialise in.

An academic high achiever, the former Kerikeri High School student’s desire to succeed in everything she sets her mind to has stood her in good stead.

She was a Peer Support leader in high school helping Year 7 students settle into their new school.

A dancer for 17 years, she turned her hand to teaching and choregraphing routines for students, learning how to encourage and inspire adults and 3-year-olds alike to put their best foot forward.

When Covid hit, the ever-practical and forward thinking Rosey went to work to save for university instead of grumbling about not being able to have her Overseas Experience.

She went into the family business, DRC Fencing, as she had during previous holidays, doing office admin, labouring and managing work teams on fencing projects in the field. She also waitressed at the Copthorne in Waitangi.

During her first year she was encouraged to apply for the Top Energy Engineering Scholarship after meeting fellow engineering student and former scholarship winner, Elisha Alexander.

Rosey’s tenacity, work ethic, academic record and brilliant first year marks made her stand out amongst the high calibre of applicants last year.

She joins a group of bright students from the Far North that includes Craig Nelder, the first Top Energy Scholarship winner. He graduates this year with honours and has already secured a job with the geotechnical team at Haigh Workman. Congratulations Craig!

Chief Executive Russell Shaw is impressed by the talented pool of students in the Far North and encourages them to get their applications in for the next selection round in August 2022.

The scholarship can open opportunities that may not have been previously available to the student.

The scholarship provides $8,000 per year of study, for a maximum of four years. It aims to assist Far North students wishing to study engineering and who have already achieved an excellent academic record.

The scholarship is part of a suite of sponsorship initiatives offered by Top Energy for the benefit of the Far North community. These include the Electricity Rescue Helicopter - an essential lifeline for remote rural communities, and the Top Energy Business Development Fund, which offers grants to existing or new businesses which have the potential to grow the economy in the Far North.