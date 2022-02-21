NZers have 'growing concern about security of personal details online'

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 06:05

New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that New Zealanders’ concerns about privacy online are on the rise.

52% of New Zealanders - up from 46% the year before - are either ‘extremely concerned’ or ‘very concerned’ about the security of their personal details when used on the Internet.

Almost a third of New Zealanders say their level of concern about using personal details online has increased over 12 months. Of these people, 80% are less likely to use their personal details online because of this.

More people chose to not use at least one online service because of privacy and security concerns in 2021, says InternetNZ Chief Executive, Jordan Carter.

"66% of New Zealanders didn’t feel the service was safe enough to trust it with their personal information, compared to 58% the year before.

"With the Internet being a lifeline for many of us during the global pandemic - when online is often the only way to connect with others, make a living, pay the bills and make necessary purchases - privacy and personal information security become fundamentally important,’ says Carter.

The research also shows an increased concern about identity theft - 66% of respondents are either ‘extremely’ or ‘very concerned’ about it, compared with 61% in 2020. Concerns about threats to privacy such as location tracking are also high (63%).

Acting Privacy Commissioner, Liz MacPherson, says the growing concern about online privacy voiced in this survey highlights the need for organisations to retain people’s trust and confidence by ensuring there are safeguards in place to prevent the loss, misuse or unauthorised disclosure of their personal information under the Privacy Act.

"Having an easy to understand privacy statement, that tells people how their personal information will be used, is an important part of giving people confidence that their personal information is well cared for," Ms MacPherson says.

