Smart Communications and Duck Creek announce partnership at Formation '22

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 03:03

Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, and Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, today announced a partnership to help leading insurers deliver exceptional digital-first conversational experiences to their customers.

With Smart Communications solutions and Duck Creek, insurance companies can streamline their processes and enable underwriters, claims handlers and agents to work more efficiently while engaging policyholders in two-way conversations. The outcome is a customer-centric organization that bolsters the customer experience by providing unparalleled personalization and omnichannel communication capabilities across the entire insurance lifecycle.

"There is tremendous value and efficiency gained by simultaneously leveraging Duck Creek and Smart Communications within a seamless digital communications experience," said Dave Towers, Chief Revenue Officer at Smart Communications. "Our partnership provides a modern framework and connectors that enable insurers to engage, innovate and scale their customer conversations faster."

"We are trying to make every touchpoint with the insurance carrier easier on the customers. By partnering with the leader in data-driven outbound communication, we are proving that we are committed to the customer experience at the forefront," said Jeff Winter, Chief Marketing Officer at Duck Creek Technologies.

Smart Communications will present with joint Duck Creek customer, Farm Bureau Financial Services, at Duck Creek Formation ’22 on Monday, March 7, 11:15 - 11:45am EST at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida. During the "Real World Strategies to Become a Digital-first Claims Organization" session, Farm Bureau Financial Services will share how their omni-channel digital strategy enhanced the customer experience, improved Net Promoter Score (NPS), created claims handling efficiency and speed, plus lowered cost.