Microsoft takes startups in ANZ 'from idea to unicorn'

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 09:37

Microsoft today launched its Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub in Australia and New Zealand, to empower startups’ ambitions and fuel innovation to drive economic and societal progress for these markets and beyond.

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a new digital and truly inclusive platform for Founders in Australia and New Zealand. The platform offers over US$300,000 worth of benefits and credits, giving startups free access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business. From the most trusted, secure, open-source friendly and compliant cloud platform, to best-in-class developer and productivity tools including GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise and Microsoft 365.

Beyond access to technology, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub will empower entrepreneurs to innovate and grow by connecting them with mentors who will provide them with industry, business, and technical support to guide them through their next business milestones. In addition, Founders will have access to Microsoft Learn and a variety of startup and unicorn programs to help them build connections with customers and accelerate their growth.

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is designed specifically for early-stage startups to lower the barriers of business creation, be a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation, and contribute to easing the journey from an idea to a unicorn. It is available to all startups in Australia and New Zealand, including those without third-party backing, as part of Microsoft’s commitment to empower startups’ ambitions to drive innovation from Australia and New Zealand to the world.

Rachel Bondi, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft ANZ said, "Put simply, the launch of this new platform democratises our resources and technology including offering expert mentorship. We specifically know that scale-ups are playing a pivotal role given their ability to push the entire ecosystem forward. We’ve seen this in our region many times with unique industry solutions, which have become some of our biggest SaaS partners and are now scaling globally."

Championing the growth of SaaS startups

Across Australia and New Zealand, Microsoft cloud is the platform of choice to empower the ambition of startups whether consumer or B2B SaaS solutions to enable them to scale across the region and the world.

Naomi Vowels, the Co-Founder of Givvable is helping businesses solve challenges around sourcing and tracking supplier sustainability credentials. "I have always been passionate about sustainability and wanted to combine the power of technology with a topic I am passionate about. The Microsoft cloud platform has enabled us to help more businesses spend with impact. At Givvable, we are replacing hours of manual work with a fully automated, smart solution that leverages Microsoft’s AI and Machine Learning software and Power BI to find, capture and track supplier sustainability."

CEO Owen Darby of Phytrac, a New Zealand-based cleantech company that combines science, technology and nature to produce sustainable solutions by optimizing phytoremediation through a dynamic driven platform, said, "As an entrepreneur, it is important that I can focus on my core offering while having access to technology, tools and resources that allow me to easily build my business. For someone that doesn’t have a development background, what I’ve found most useful with Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is the Power Platform, Power Automate and Power BI Pro."

A Long-Term Commitment to Empowering Ambitions of Founders

Microsoft continues to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to Australia and New Zealand’s startup ecosystem and founders. This has included a multi-year partnership with global startup platform She Loves Tech, announced last year, to provide women-led startups in the community with access to Microsoft technologies, dedicated programs and global ecosystem.

Microsoft also expanded Project Amplify, in collaboration with Accenture to support startups across Asia focused on sustainability and social impact, with hands-on support and technologies, mentoring and collaboration opportunities.

"We’re in constant conversation with founders and we aim to create and maintain a healthy ecosystem where they can thrive. We’ve designed this new platform for them to be successful especially when they’re scaling so we can offer them the confidence to push through barriers, accept risks and instill a sense of optimism in what’s possible," concluded Bondi.