NPDC's Puke Ariki training 'just the job' for Graduate Software Developer

Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 - 11:16

A New Plymouth man has turned a stay in MIQ into a brighter future with the help of NPDC’s Puke Ariki.

Taylor Nelson completed a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science in Kansas, USA, and returned home to New Plymouth last year due to Covid. During his two weeks in managed isolation Taylor began job hunting and soon realised that he needed to upskill his qualifications if he was going to land a job in his desired IT industry.

While browsing through NPDC’s Puke Ariki library website looking for an e-book to read, he realised that he could access LinkedIn Learning for free, which gave access to a large range of free training courses. For Taylor, it offered specific training in JavaScript and other computer programming courses relevant to his career.

Through this upskilling Taylor picked up a job at the University of Canterbury as a Graduate Software Developer and he attributes much of his success to the training he had through LinkedIn Learning.

"The courses were high quality, easily accessible, and recognised by my employer," Taylor says. "It was a great way to develop my knowledge in those areas over a short period of time."

"LinkedIn is a valuable tool for anyone looking to upskill and further their career," says Puke Ariki’s Library Collections, Access and Digital Lead Angela Jowitt. "Puke Ariki has a range of other free digital tools for people to use if they have a library card, including 3D design, graphic design, Ancestry and our online film and documentary streaming services Kanopy and Beama."

Check out all the services on offer at pukeariki.com. Puke Ariki Fast Facts:

Puke Ariki first opened on 15 June 2003 and is the world’s first purpose-built, fully integrated museum, library and visitor information centre.

LinkedIn Learning has over 16,000+ online courses taught by real-world professionals.

LinkedIn Learning subscriptions start from $39.99 per month, but for Puke Ariki library card holders it’s free.

There are currently 28,404 active library card users. Puke Ariki has access to hundreds of thousands of free digital resources through their online platforms for e-books, e-audiobooks, e-journals and e-magazine, online newspapers, streaming films and documentaries, encyclopedias and ancestry.