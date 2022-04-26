Voyager Internet begins 100 gigabit network upgrade

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 - 11:11

With recent fibre speed upgrades and ever-increasing data usage, Voyager Internet's network has seen demand higher than ever before. To meet these growing requirements and continue providing fast, reliable broadband, Voyager has begun upgrading its network to 100 Gigabit on a national scale.

"As a premium broadband provider, Voyager is dedicated to providing the best possible customer experience, from excellent support through to a fast, reliable connection," says Seeby Woodhouse, Voyager Founder and Managing Director. "This network upgrade will ensure we continue providing our customers with seamless connectivity that meets their needs and expectations."

In 2019, Voyager upgraded its Auckland core network from 10G to 100G. In the time since, demand nationwide has increased drastically, resulting in the decision to now upgrade the entire network to 100G. "It's amazing to see the huge growth in New Zealand's data usage in just a few short years," says Woodhouse. "This investment in strengthening our network will ensure Voyager customers continue to have the best connectivity available, whether at home or work."

The upgrade will also enable Voyager to offer 10G services including L2 Ethernet and national backhaul. "The ability to offer these services will help our enterprise customers and our wholesale partners better serve their own requirements and customers by shifting traffic where it needs to go," says Woodhouse. "Our 100G upgrade will position Voyager as a premium New Zealand backhaul services provider."

Voyager's network has local points of presence (POPs) in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin, as well as Sydney. These direct connections provide high capacity and redundancy within New Zealand, as well as higher speeds and stability for services not yet homed within New Zealand via the Sydney POP.

Work is underway now, and the upgrade will be complete by 1st November 2022.