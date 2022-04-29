Techweek 2022 is back in Taranaki

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 10:07

New Zealand’s technology and innovation event Techweek 2022 returns to Taranaki for its fifth year from 16 - 22 May, with various events on offer to spotlight and celebrate Taranaki and Aotearoa tech innovations.

An annual nationwide festival of innovation, Techweek is a platform for people to meet, share ideas and create connections to enhance our future world, and connect for a better tomorrow. Techweek Taranaki 2022 is curated by Venture Taranaki, the region’s economic development agency.

"Taranaki is no stranger to the innovative and entrepreneurially minded" says Natacha Dunn, Venture Taranaki General Manager Enterprise.

"Techweek highlights tech that does good in our community, and is really looking at showcasing each region, and their story of innovation and technology. It also gives the community the opportunity to engage with this tech and innovation that they may otherwise not have the chance to."

"Technology and innovation in Aotearoa are quickly developing. Techweek is the perfect chance to raise the sector’s profile and provide the platform for the community and enterprises to collaborate and connect."

"With a diverse mix of events each year, there is sure to be something to pique the interest, from the headline event for Venture Taranaki, the AgriTech Expo and Conference: Farming our Future, to Tech for Good: Using Technology to make a positive impact. Both events focus on showcasing the role of technology in making a positive impact in our communities. Other events in the line-up focus on the future energy landscape, a zero-carbon future, electronic music and digital transformation for business performance."

"We’re thrilled to bring Techweek back to the Taranaki region once again. With technology being an essential part of our lives and economy, Techweek gives an opportunity to connect with the latest technology, enterprises and people that are searching for a better tomorrow. We encourage everyone to check out the events on offer for the week and register through the Techweek website or Eventbrite to avoid missing out" continues Natacha.

Venture Taranaki is a connector and curator, and proud to facilitate Techweek 2022 in Taranaki, supporting and sharing the stories, innovations, and entrepreneurial spirit of the region.

All events are free. Click here for more details and to register > https://techweek.co.nz/whats-on/programme/?location=264