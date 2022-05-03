Free cyber security webinar for companies to navigate their IT risk

Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 - 11:57

Trusted IT solutions consultancy Theta is hosting a free webinar for medium to large businesses to help them navigate the ever-evolving threat of IT risks.

Hosted by Theta’s Head of Cyber Security Pete Bailey, the webinar titled How to focus cyber security to where it matters most, will outline the biggest cyber trends to watch out for in 2022, and how to prioritise them.

"Last month the Government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned of the increased potential for cyber attacks following the war between Russia and Ukraine. This highlights that IT risks are constantly evolving and cyber security can never be taken for granted," Pete says.

"In the webinar, I’ll be discussing my top five cyber security trends for 2022, and how companies can prepare for the unexpected without blowing their IT budgets."

Pete outlines his top five cyber security trends for 2022 below.

People will still be your biggest threat (and best defence)

With phishing and ransomware still making up the largest number of attacks in NZ, it is often staff who make the mistake and let the attacker in. Organisations that spend the time to train their teams in identifying and responding to phishing attacks and social engineering incidents are far less likely to suffer an attack. Educating staff is invaluable as it is far more cost-effective to train on what to watch out for than paying to respond to a cyber attack. Staff should be trained on how to identify a phishing email, what to do if they receive possible ransomware, how to not get caught out by a social engineer, and why using strong password practices will mean they are far less likely to end up with an attacker making their way into your network.

The new normal of hybrid working comes with heightened risks

While the Covid-19 pandemic has normalised working from home and ‘hybrid’ ways of working, we are still seeing a very slow implementation of security rules and policies to cover this. Most organisations are still waiting to see what the final outcome of this shift in work style will look like, and are therefore avoiding spending money on something that may change. In the interim, staff are using unsanctioned technology and personal devices for work activities, leaving the door open to attackers. This creates a much greater attack surface to be exploited and creates a greater danger of phishing and ransomware attacks, as well as the exploitation of old or incorrectly configured software. Organisations need to plan and budget for activities to close these holes in their security.

Greater use of AI to block attacks

As the volume of cyberattacks ramps up, and the market struggles to protect organisations, the rise of more AI in defence is inevitable. Organisations will rely on this AI to protect their networks and the personally identifiable information it contains. However, there is a need for greater scrutiny to ensure this AI is being used ethically and responsibly, as attackers will inevitably exploit it to more efficiently compromise networks.

Focussed cybersecurity spending

As organisations globally increase their cybersecurity budgets, the more broad-based spending in the past (just trying to be generally more secure) is being replaced with more focused investments on tools, staff and insurance. Organisations are demanding a clearer understanding of where their main issues lie and how to focus on the ones that pose the biggest risk to their business. This is leading to a rise in utilising tools that give clear insights and reporting on their organisation’s security posture, and smart but minimal human expertise to determine where their attention and money should go (bang for buck!) With the cost of cyber security continuing to rise, and the impactof Covid on organisations, determining where to invest is more important than ever.

Stay ahead of the game

Cyber defence and attacks change fast - we have seen the proliferation of defence tools explode over the past few years, and attackers responding by finding ways around them. As the war in Ukraine expands, the spill-over into cyber attacks and their impact on business and ordinary citizens’ lives will be unprecedented. It is important that organisations have access to accurate information, changing trends, and can respond and change as required to keep up with this.