Techweek22 starts today with over 400 events

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 10:05

New Zealand’s annual festival of technology and innovation, Techweek22, starts today with more than 400 live, virtual, hybrid and Techweek TV events.

Graeme Muller, CEO of NZ Tech, the organisers behind Techweek, says this year’s festival is both a celebration and a call to action for Aotearoa to embrace the economic benefits of technology for people, communities, and businesses.

"We have a massive skills shortage in the industry that could cost thousands of Kiwi jobs and the economy billions of dollars if we don’t address it."

"The digital technology sector is one of the fastest-growing parts of our economy. However, this may be short-lived if we can’t encourage Kiwis to consider tech while attracting overseas talent to fill the existing urgent vacancies," says Muller.

He adds that our size and geographic location make New Zealand attractive as a tech hub but notes Kiwis need to get behind the industry.

Techweek22 and the tech industry has something for everyone. From Building a digital-ready nation by 2030 and Changing the way we work - Embracing Tikanga in Technology to After Dark Urban Light Festival, Healthcare AI: What Medics really think and Helping Older People use Smartphone Apps, Techweek provides all Kiwis access to the brightest tech minds in Aotearoa.

"We welcome all New Zealanders to connect for a better tomorrow - hono mai e whai hua ai Ä taihoa. Come and see how the latest tech innovations can improve our economy and make the future brighter for our rangatahi," says Muller.

The festival kicks off with an address by Minister for Digital Economy and Communications, Hon Dr David Clark, at 9.10 am this morning (Monday 16 May), which we invite you to view here on Techweek TV. Tune in to hear what initiatives the Government is undertaking to ensure New Zealand, Aotearoa is leveraging digital transformation.

Techweek22 is happening this week from 16 -22 May - check out the full programme of events, most of which are free - at techweek.co.nz