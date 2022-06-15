Abby Mainini joins Aura Information Security

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 11:02

Aura Information Security is pleased to announce the appointment of Abby Mainini to the role of Account Director.

In her new role, Abby will work across the full portfolio of cyber security solutions from the Kordia Group - including consultancy services, managed security services, and security products.

Acting General Manager for Aura, Phil Dobson, says Abby will make a strong addition to the sales team.

"We’re excited to have Abby join Aura - she has an excellent track record of delivering exceptional business outcomes for clients, as well as a robust understanding of the threat landscape and the challenges facing organising when protecting their systems and data.

"Our clients will appreciate her approachable yet professional style of managing relationships, and her knowledge of the industry. With the Kordia Group now offering a comprehensive suite of security solutions, Abby will be well placed to support clients on their journey to strengthen their security posture."

Abby brings to Aura deep experience in business and relationship management, particularly across the cyber security, technology, and telecommunications industries.

Prior to joining Aura, Abby worked at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the organisation responsible for helping New Zealand’s most significant public and private sector organisations protect their information systems from advanced cyber-borne threats. At the NCSC, she worked on major projects including the recently announced Malware Free Networks service, managed the customer relationship team and worked across the engagement strategy for partners and customers for the Cyber Security branch.

Prior to that, she spent several years at Vodafone in corporate account management, managing business relationships across the Greater Wellington region and the Hawkes Bay.

"I'm incredibly thrilled to be joining the team at Aura. I’m impressed by the high level of expertise within the business and I’m looking forward to playing a part in the ongoing success of both Aura, the Kordia Group, and the organisations we count as our clients," says Mainini.

Abby will be based in Kordia’s Wellington office.