National digital trust summit 'will help NZ'

Monday, 4 July, 2022 - 06:36

Research by Digital Identity NZ, a member of the NZTech Alliance, has found two thirds of Kiwis are more likely to go online to do things than face to face, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

As people’s lives and work become more reliant on the digital environment so does the need for our ability to trust the digital environment, he says.

"This increasing use of digital platforms and services can easily be shaken if people lose trust in the digital environment.

"At the same time, if there is a high level of trust, people are making increasing use of digital tools and services, which leads to better competition, higher productivity and better outcomes for all.

"Interestingly, the research finds that digital trust in businesses comes from a mix of non-digital things such as the company’s reputation, how big the company is and what information they ask for.

"Building and maintaining digital trust is critical for Aotearoa’s economic future and it is a complex area bringing together privacy, cyber-security and digital identity, all of which will be analysed and discussed at the upcoming Digital Trust Hui Taumata / summit in Wellington later this month.

One of the speakers at the July 27 event is Kaye-Maree Dunn, a previous NZTech Board member and co-founder of Mâori digital identity firm, Âhau.

She is a technology entrepreneur with Te Rarawa, Ngâ Puhi, Ngâi Te Rangikoianaake, Ngâti Mahanga and Ngâi Tâmanuhiri roots and will discuss the importance of the community and end user as the key stakeholders in digital identity.

Global digital identity and trust expert David Birch is coming from the UK to discuss the challenges of identity in the growing metaverse and the emergence of a reputation economy.

Another speaker is chief executive of Potatoes NZ, Chris Claridge. He is passionate about horticulture and the potential for tech to add value to New Zealand’s primary produce.

Digital trust is becoming increasingly important even in the physical world as customers seek evidence of sustainable production and the providence of our agricultural products.

Few topics are as critical to Aotearoa’s future prosperity and the wellbeing of its people as trust. The summit brings world leading speakers on the subject to New Zealand. Establishing and maintaining trust in the digital world is relevant to everyone.