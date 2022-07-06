Netsafety Week encouraging diverse community conversations

Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 - 11:09

The internet kept everyone connected during lockdown but skyrocketed online bullying, harassment, and all forms of harmful content.

"Everyone is at risk of being targeted which makes online safety more important than ever" says Netsafe CEO Brent Carey.

Netsafe’s research shows an increase of more than 25% in harmful content reports over the last two years, with MÄori, children, and women targeted the most.

"We need to engage with our diverse communities and put them at the forefront of online safety conversations. Everyone deserves to use digital technology without being harmed."

Online safety is the constant topic in this year's New Zealand Netsafety Week. The overall theme - Diversity Matters. Online Safety Done Together - is about understanding different communities’ online safety perspectives and encouraging respectful relationships online.

There are multiple paid-for and free in-person events, as well as online safety webinars relating to a diverse range of groups including LGBTQI+, young people, women, and seniors.

One highlight is a one-day in person Hui on 27 July at Auckland University to speak about issues and listen to concerns from MÄori.

The focus is to look at better outcomes for MÄori by embracing Te Tiriti, tikanga and strengthening MÄori inclusion in decision-making.

"We want to build relationships with iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau and ensure MÄori aren’t getting overlooked when it comes to online safety. On the day we have various facilitators who will start community conversations between MÄori, agencies, and NZ tech providers."

Netsafe’s Youth Action Squad (YAS) will be participating throughout the week to support students’ discussions, lead activities and enact positive change around online safety issues that affect them.

Carey says young people can struggle to confide in adults but may find it easier talking with their peers.

"The Youth Action Squad provides an opportunity to speak up without feeling judged. It’s an example of Netsafety week bringing together the community and creating positive relationships, so everyone feels safe."

"We are sharing advice to empower young people to take advantage of the opportunities offered by technology."

"For over 20 years Netsafe has worked to create a safe and positive online experience, but problems do arise from an error in judgement, risk-taking behaviour or being targeted regardless of the precautions in place."

"Netsafety week aims to limit those problems by educating everyone in the community on how to stay safe online."

Find out more about Netsafety week and register for events at https://www.netsafe.org.nz/netsafety-week-2022/